Explained: Who is Sanjay Yadav?

Belonging to Haryana, Sanjay Yadav is the political advisor of Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. An MBA who comes from a political family, Sanjay knows Tejashwi from his days as a cricketer. Having worked with former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, Sanjay brought to the RJD’s young leader an understanding of socialist politics at a time when his father Lalu Prasad has been absent and behind bars.

Sanjay and Tejashwi first became friends in 2012. When Tejashwi decided to take the political plunge, he requested Sanjay to work for him full-time.

Along with Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha, Sanjay has since emerged as one of the main advisors of Tejashwi. RJD leaders say it was Sanjay who first raised the alert when RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat spoke about “the need to review reservations” in the middle of the 2015 Assembly elections. He showed it to Lalu Prasad, and the RJD leader ensured the party made the remark a poll agenda, calling it a proof that the BJP was anti-backward castes. Many observers see the remark as having tilted the scales in the favour of the Grand Alliance at a time when the Modi wave was considered unstoppable.

