Maharashtra polls: Won’t take part in Cong poll campaign, says Sanjay Nirupam

Infighting within the Congress’s Mumbai unit came to the fore on Thursday with former Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam declaring that he will not participate in the party’s poll campaign. Nirupam was reportedly upset with the party’s leadership for not considering his nominee for candidature from the Versova seat.

Meanwhile, exposing cracks within its alliance with the NCP in the state, the Congress on Thursday nominated its own candidate from Western Maharashtra’s Pandharpur seat, a day after ally Nationalist Congress Party announced the candidature of sitting MLA Bharat Bhalke from the constituency.

Earlier this week, Bhalke had walked out of the Congress to join the NCP. The Congress has now nominated Kalunge Bajirao from the constituency.

In Mumbai, even before the Congress declared the candidature of two-time MLA Baldev Khosa from Versova, Nirupam went public with his revolt. Nirupam had sought a ticket for his close-aide Raees Lashkariya, but there was opposition within the party to that name. “It seems the Congress party doesn’t want my services anymore. I had recommended just one name in Mumbai for Assembly election… I heard that even that has been rejected. As I had told the leadership earlier, in that case I won’t participate in the poll campaign. My decision is final,” he said.

“I am the party’s leader in the Mumbai North West district. I did not interfere with the ticket distribution process at all, and had just sought this one seat, guaranteeing the party that I would ensure that the seat is won. But even that has not been respected,” Nirupam said. He refuted reports of joining any other party. “At this moment, I’ve no such plans,” he said.

Nirupam has been sulking ever since he was unceremoniously dumped from the Mumbai Congress president’s post, and has been vocal about his differences with Milind Deora, who had replaced him.