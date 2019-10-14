‘Why was nikamma absent at Rahul Gandhi’s rally’: Sanjay Nirupam takes dig at Milind Deora

The rift in the Maharashtra Congress unit was on display again on Monday after former Mumbai unit chief Sanjay Nirupam took a dig at fellow Congressman Milind Deora, allegedly referring him as a “Nikamma (useless)” for not attending Rahul Gandhi’s election rallies in the state.

Nirupam, who was himself absent at the rally, said he could not attend due to a family event. “Speculations and suspicions about my absence in Rahul Gandhi’s Mumbai rallies are meaningless. Due to an important family function, I was very busy the whole day, rather till late night. Had informed him in advance. He is my leader and he will be always the same for me. But why was Nikamma absent?”

But why was Nikamma absent ? — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) October 14, 2019

The spat between Deora and Nirupam started in February, when the former, without naming Nirupam, alleged that the Mumbai Congress had become “a cricket pitch of sectarian politics, with leaders pitted against one another”.

The rift widened when Nirupam was replaced by Deora as the Mumbai Congress chief just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. After the party received a drubbing in the general elections, Deora quit the state unit chief’s post. Nirupam had termed this move as a “ladder to climb to the top”.

Last week, Nirupam had said he would not be participating in the party’s campaign in the upcoming state polls. He had alleged that the party high command rejected the single candidate he had recommended for the elections and claimed that the “Congress Party doesn’t want his services anymore”.

However, he ruled out the possibility of quitting the party. “I hope that the day has not yet come to say goodbye to the party. But the way leadership is behaving with me, it doesn’t seem far away,” he had said. Maharashtra goes to polls on October 21.