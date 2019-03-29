Sanjay Nirupam: ‘If united, our connect may have been better… Leaders kept away when needed’

Replaced as the city Congress president just ahead of the elections, Sanjay Nirupam is now gearing up for a tough contest from Mumbai North West constituency, where he is facing sitting Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar. Nirupam has been replaced with Milind Deora, who had recently hinted that he might not contest the Lok Sabha elections, blaming lack of unity in the party. Nirupam admits the infighting in Congress could hurt his chances:

Should the Congress have handled your removal as Mumbai chief better?

The senior leaders must have deliberated and taken a decision. I believe if voters decide they want to bring the Congress to power, then even if two leaders fight, it won’t make a difference. For me, removal from the president’s post is a blessing in disguise. Now I can focus on campaigning. Follow more election news here.

But will the way you were removed hurt your chances of winning?

Maybe. It is possible that people think Sanjay Nirupam was a good-for-nothing and hence removed. It is also possible that by the time polls come, this issue will die.

Has factionalism hurt the party?

Yes, if there was a united effort, our reach and connect could have been better. I was fighting, I was working, I was going door-to-door, but most of the leaders did not turn up when the party needed them. They did not participate in programmes of the Mumbai Congress. To an extent, we lost public connect.

There are accusations that you did not take everyone along?

Ever since I became president, there has been discontent. When the Congress president came to Mumbai to address a public rally, we sat and discussed what to do. I have gone to their (other Congress leaders’) offices. I made efforts lot of times, but I cannot bear tantrums every time. If I was made the Mumbai president, then my authority should have been followed. I can’t consult 15 party members and then decide which day to hold a protest on. It is not possible to take everybody on board because then there will be a huge clash of interests. Having said that, in the last few days, I have met all the factions in the party who opposed me in this constituency. They are committed to the Congress and are working to ensure the party wins. At the time of elections, such rivalry takes a back seat.

How do you rate sitting MP Kirtikar?

His strong point is the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the pro-Modi factor that may play a role. His weakness is his unpopularity. In 2014, he won because of the Modi wave. He was neither available in the constituency nor Parliament.

There is believed to be some anger over your ‘pro-North Indian attitude’.

Mumbai is a cosmopolitan city, I cannot go against any community. It is a propaganda by the Shiv Sena and BJP that I am against the Maharashtrian community. My wife is a Maharashtrian, a lot of party workers and close aides are Maharashtrians. I will reach out to all voters. The constituency has over six lakh Maharashtrians, some three lakh Muslims and three lakh North Indians. I believe I have the support of North Indians and minorities in this constituency.