Sanjay Nirupam gets seat of his choice, but loses Mumbai Congress chief post to Milind Deora

The Congress on Monday removed Sanjay Nirupam as the party’s Mumbai unit president but named him the party candidate from the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat. The party appointed former Union Minister Milind Deora, who had recently upped the ante against Nirupam, as the Mumbai Congress chief.

According to party sources, a Deora-led delegation of Congress leaders met party chief Rahul Gandhi and expressed “no-confidence” in Nirupam’s functioning. It is learnt that they warned that the party’s election campaign in Mumbai would suffer if he continued as the Mumbai Congress chief. Follow more election news here.

But Nirupam wasn’t in a mood to give up as well. Sources said he contended that many of those raising questions over his style of functioning had shown little interest in the party’s affairs over the last four years.

Rahul, sources said, tried to broker peace, but it did not work. “Rahul intervened during his visit to Mumbai on March 1. But the tension prevailed,” a senior Congress leader said.

Subsequently, Nirupam expressed his wish to contest from the Mumbai North West seat, which was represented by the late Gurudas Kamat, Nirupam’s political adversary within the Congress. There was “intense opposition” to this proposal, said party leaders.

A press statement issued by AICC’s general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal on Monday stated, “Rahul Gandhi has announced Milind Deora as the new president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee.” It added, “The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing president Sanjay Nirupam.” The party also announced his candidature from Mumbai North West.

Projecting that his aim as the new city party president would be to take everyone along, Deora said, “The appointment comes at a challenging time and I commit myself to strengthen the roots of the party in Mumbai. I appeal to all the leaders and workers to work unitedly for defending and furthering party ideals. Mumbai needs politics of inclusive development. In my view, the Indian National Congress is the only political outfit that truly represents the spirit and nature of Mumbai.” Reaching out to Nirupam, he said, “I’ll also take this opportunity to thank my predecessor, Sanjay Nirupam. I wish him great success in his personal and political life.” Nirupam said, “My best wishes are with him. We will work together as a team.”

The Congress, meanwhile, announced candidates for 25 seats in West Bengal. Having announced candidates for 11 seats in the state earlier, the total number of candidates announced by the Congress in the state is now 36 — West Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats.

The party also named Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar as its nominee from North Goa seat and former Chief Minister Francisco Sardinha as its South Goa candidate. In Chhattisgarh, the Congress announced its final two candidates on Monday. The party has fielded Jyotsana Mahant, wife of Assembly Speaker Dr Charan Das Mahant, from Korba, and has chosen Pratima Chandrakar for the Durg seat. —With ENS Raipur, Kolkata & Panaji