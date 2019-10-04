Sanjay Nirupam reiterates: ‘Situation in Congress has worsened, may quit’

Former Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam Friday said the situation in the Congress has “worsened” in the last five months, since the party received a drubbing the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He said he would consider quitting the party if the situation did not change. Nirupam reiterated that he would not campaign for the party ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

“Those close to Rahul Gandhi are being systematically sidelined. In the last five months, the situation has worsened in the party,” Nirupam said in a press conference in Lokhandwala’s Baverly Hill.

“There are loyalists of Sonia Gandhi. They are constantly attempting to malign the party. I tried communicating with the high command but got no response,” he added.

On Thursday, Nirupam said it seemed the party “doesn’t want (my) services anymore”, as he had recommended his close-aide Raees Lashkariya for the Versova seat but “even that has been rejected”. He said he hoped that “the day has not yet come to say goodbye to party… but the way leadership is behaving with me, it doesn’t seem far away”.

“I am the party’s leader in the Mumbai North West district. I did not interfere with the ticket distribution process at all, and had just sought this one seat, guaranteeing the party that I would ensure that the seat is won. But even that has not been respected,” Nirpam added.

Nirupam has been sulking ever since he was unceremoniously dumped from the Mumbai Congress president’s post, and has been vocal about his differences with Milind Deora, who had replaced him.