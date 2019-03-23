No ticket for him, but Sanjay Kakade to stay with BJP

Days after declaring he was leaving BJP to join Congress, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade on Friday shared the stage with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at an event in Mumbai where the CM said that Kakade, an associate member of the BJP, would remain with the party.

Kakade was earlier hopeful of getting the BJP ticket for the Pune seat. On March 10, he had declared that he was joining the Congress. He had even travelled to Delhi to lobby for the Congress ticket.

“I have met senior Congress leaders and will soon be joining the party,” he had said. A meeting between Kakade and Fadnavis the very next day had raised some eyebrows, but the MP had said he was merely informing the CM about his decision.

City Congress leaders, meanwhile, didn’t take too kindly to the news of Kakade joining the party. Even the Congress high command didn’t respond to his plea for the ticket, said sources.

In Mumbai, Fadnavis said, “Kakade is in BJP and will continue to be with us. He was upset due to local issues and the Congress contacted him and offered him a ticket. So, he visited Delhi but later had a discussion with me and decided that local issues should be sorted out here itself.”