Sanitation workers, expected to encourage voting, say fix pay woes first

A poll official asked them to clap, and they did for a few minutes. He announced from the stage that it was an occasion to celebrate the country’s “biggest festival”, the general elections. After a brief pause, the official asked them to clap again. This time, they were celebrating their “hardwork” that keeps cities clean, the speaker said.

By then, there were a few murmurs. “We fulfill our duties every year, even if we are ill. We go out and vote, but what have we got in return? They can’t even pay us on time,” said Sunita, who belongs to the Valmiki community. A resident of Shakarpur, Sunita, a widow with a family of four, was among a few hundred sanitation workers working under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation who were brought together by the North West District election office for a voter awareness campaign.

“I have been working as a safai karamchari since 1999. I used to get Rs 2,500 initially and now my salary is Rs 12,000. But we are never paid before the 28th of a month. How do we run our families?” she asked, standing next to her son Rakesh (24).

For district authorities, there are reasons to worry. In the 2014 polls, North West registered the lowest turnout among all seven constituencies, Tapan Jha, nodal officer (SVEEP and media cell) of the constituency, said, explaining the need to rope in as many people as possible to spread awareness. “The idea is simple: Each safai karamchari covers an area that has at least 100-150 families. We want their involvement in raising awareness about the need to vote. Recently, we roped in ASHA workers as well,” Jha told The Indian Express.

While the initiative is noble, sanitation workers like Sunita, who turned up in large numbers at a municipal school in Rohini’s Sector 3, were not impressed. “We were told there will be jaanch-partal (discussion) about our work and regularisation of jobs. But officials came and went after giving speeches. We just ended up spending Rs 200 to get here,” Seema, who has been a sanitation worker since 1997, said.

Rakesh explained how the contractual nature of his mother’s job prevents them from taking loans. “We stay in an unauthorised colony, so we can’t even mortgage the house for a loan. These are issues that matter. We will vote in any case,” he said.

Geeta, who came from Nangloi, said her two months’ salary is pending. Surender Kumar (35), a sanitation worker since 1996, said he had come expecting that the meeting will be a step towards resolving their pending issues. “I was told I will be given a hearing about regularisation and payments on time. Someone also told me that our fingerprints will be taken to ensure that our contracts are not ended. The workers’ unions fool us like this all the time,” Kumar, a father of three, said.