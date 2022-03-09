Sanguem (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sanguem (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sanguem Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by IND candidate Prasad S. Gaonkar. The Sanguem seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

Sanguem ( Goa ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

sanguem Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abhijit Dessai AAP 4 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 3,89,92,904 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 7,61,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Domacio Barreto NCP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 1,70,50,510 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Prasad Shashikant Gaonkar INC 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,82,09,045 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 54,86,154 ~ 54 Lacs+ Rakhi Naik AITC 0 Graduate 37 Rs 50,17,036 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 50,05,720 ~ 50 Lacs+ Ramesh Gopal Velingkar IND 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 46,99,934 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 1,27,190 ~ 1 Lacs+ Savitri Chandrakant Kavlekar IND 2 Graduate 42 Rs 12,12,84,656 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 3,64,78,589 ~ 3 Crore+ Subhash Uttam Phal Dessai BJP 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 8,76,51,774 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 1,49,80,668 ~ 1 Crore+ Sunil Bombi Gaonkar Revolutionary Goans Party 0 Others 28 Rs 10,50,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Sanguem candidate of from Prasad S. Gaonkar Goa. Sanguem Election Result 2017

sanguem Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Prasad S. Gaonkar IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 1,88,41,591 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 26,53,249 ~ 26 Lacs+ Dattaprasad Sawardekar IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 2,12,62,644 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Rakhi Naik NCP 1 Graduate 32 Rs 44,71,910 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 21,25,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ Ravindra Arjun Velip AAP 0 10th Pass 28 Rs 6,52,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Savitri Kavlekar INC 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 9,37,61,666 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,88,857 ~ 2 Crore+ Subhash Uttam Phal Dessai BJP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 6,80,68,448 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 62,41,998 ~ 62 Lacs+ Sudesh Noni Gaunkar IND 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vasudev Gaonkar Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 1 10th Pass 55 Rs 7,91,189 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sanguem candidate of from Subhash Phal Dessai Goa. Sanguem Election Result 2012

sanguem Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Subhash Phal Dessai BJP 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 7,08,41,855 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,46,56,148 ~ 1 Crore+ Arun Raikar AITC 0 Graduate 56 Rs 1,21,52,237 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,774 ~ 5 Lacs+ Eddie De Souza Tavares IND 0 Graduate 51 Rs 5,33,963 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Minguelino Dcosta GVP 0 8th Pass 69 Rs 12,06,01,250 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Prasad Shashikant Gaonkar IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 93,67,989 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 3,36,328 ~ 3 Lacs+ Sudesh Gaonkar SP 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 41,000 ~ 41 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Yuri Lenon Alemao NCP 0 Others 27 Rs 4,13,29,029 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 43,63,210 ~ 43 Lacs+

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

Sanguem Constituency is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in Goa state. Get all the latest updates and news from Sanguem Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Sanguem Assembly is also given here.