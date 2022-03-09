Sangrur (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sangrur (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sangrur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Vijay Inder Singla. The Sangrur seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Assembly election 2017 won by Sangrur candidate of from Vijay Inder Singla Punjab. Sangrur Election Result 2017

sangrur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vijay Inder Singla INC 1 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 17,32,97,023 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 2,97,94,997 ~ 2 Crore+ Atma Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 68 Rs 99,29,000 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Bansal AAP 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 2,65,58,223 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,10,979 ~ 4 Lacs+ Gurnaib Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 44,19,440 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manjeet Kaur IND 0 Illiterate 55 Rs 24,40,500 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Parkash Chand Garg SAD 0 8th Pass 65 Rs 4,05,68,548 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,48,75,166 ~ 1 Crore+ Parminder Kaur Aapna Punjab Party 0 Graduate 51 Rs 2,43,82,275 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 33,14,000 ~ 33 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sangrur candidate of from Parkash Chand Garg Punjab. Sangrur Election Result 2012

sangrur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Parkash Chand Garg SAD 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 2,69,02,218 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 85,89,454 ~ 85 Lacs+ Arvind Kumar Gupta IND 0 Not Given 32 Rs 13,20,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Baldev Singh Mann PPOP 0 12th Pass 70 Rs 2,10,31,900 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 66,31,398 ~ 66 Lacs+ Gurnaib Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 51,19,940 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harmail Singh BSP 0 5th Pass 52 Rs 1,50,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajinder Kumar IND 0 Illiterate 35 Rs 5,97,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Singh IND 0 5th Pass 52 Rs 33,20,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Surinder Pal Singh INC 0 Graduate 57 Rs 8,37,05,992 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 5,60,159 ~ 5 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

