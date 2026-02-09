Live now

Sangali Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Sangali District Council Election Result Ward-wise, Party-wise

Sangali Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Get the latest Sangali (Maharashtra) Zilla Parishad election results 2026, including Panchayat Samiti Results, ward-wise results, party-wise seat tally, winning candidates list, and live vote counting trends, only on Indianexpress.com.

Sangali Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026: There are 60 Wards in Sangali

Sangali Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results LIVE Updates: The Sangali Zilla Parishad election results 2026 will be declared soon by the Maharashtra State Election Commission. The polling for Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in the district was held on February 7 as part of the third phase of Maharashtra local body elections. The elections were officially announced on February 7 by State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare, covering 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across the state. Counting of votes is scheduled to take place on February 9, after which the final results will be declared.

A total of 60 Zilla Parishad wards are up for election in Sangali. Alongside this, the district has 10 Panchayat Samitis, comprising 120 Panchayat Samiti wards in total. Voters across rural and semi-urban areas participated to elect their representatives to these local bodies.

Sangali Zilla Parishad Election Results 2017

In the previous 2017 Zilla Parishad elections, a total of 60 seats were contested in the Sangali Zilla Parishad. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party by winning 25 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party secured 17 seats. The Congress won 7 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 3 seats and others.

Party Seats Won
BJP 25
Nationalist Congress Party 17
Congress 7
Shiv Sena 3

The posts of Zilla Parishad President and Vice President in Sangali will be decided after the declaration of results. These leadership positions are elected from among the winning Zilla Parishad members and play a crucial role in district-level administration and policy execution.

In the 2017 Zilla Parishad elections, the Sangali Zilla Parishad was led by Sangram Singh Deshmukh of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who served as the President of the district body. The position of Vice President was held by Suhas Anilrao Babar, representing Shiv Sena (SHS)

Sangali Zilla Parishad Election 2017: Ward-wise Winners List

The table below shows the ward-wise results of the 2017 Zilla Parishad elections in Sangali. It includes the name of the winning candidate, their party affiliation, the number of votes secured, and the corresponding ward number for each Zilla Parishad ward. These results reflect the final outcome of the 2017 polls and determined the overall party strength in the Sangali Zilla Parishad during that term.

Candidate Name Party Name Ward Votes
Mohan Chitrangan Randive Bhartiya Janata Party 1 7895
Arun Dattu Balte Bhartiya Janata Party 2 11087
Barmhadev Kundlik Padalkar Bhartiya Janata Party 3 7676
Vandana Haridas Gaikwad Bhartiya Janata Party 4 9768
Tammanagouda Ishwarappa Ravi Bhartiya Janata Party 5 8111
Vikram Balasaheb Sawant Indian National Congress 6 8561
Rekha Mahadev Bageli Bhartiya Janata Party 7 6772
Sardar Sampatrao Patil Bhartiya Janata Party 8 9296
Kalavati Machindra Gourgond Indian National Congress 9 7707
Sunita Sunil Pawar Bhartiya Janata Party 10 9427
Snehlata Prabhakar Jadhav Bhartiya Janata Party 11 7734
Mahadev Dnyanu Dudhal Indian National Congress 12 6410
Mangal Appasaheb Namad Bhartiya Janata Party 13 9686
Suhas Anilrao Babar Shivsena 14 13492
Nilam Nandkumar Sakte Shivsena 15 10827
Sulabha Shashikant Adate Shivsena 16 10682
Shanta Kisanrao Kanunje Bhartiya Janata Party 17 11529
Sangramsingh Sampatrao Yadavdeshmukh Bhartiya Janata Party 18 13807
Reshma Aabasaheb Salunkhe Bhartiya Janata Party 19 11709
Vaishali Shantaram Kadam Indian National Congress 20 14574
Pramod Shivaji Shendage Bhartiya Janata Party 21 9002
Chandrakant Shivaji Patil Nationalist Congress Party 22 10068
Arjun Janardan Mane Nationalist Congress Party 23 10784
Sanjay Dattu Patil Nationalist Congress Party 24 9675
Dattajirao Krishnaji Patil Bhartiya Janata Party 25 11254
Satish Baburao Pawar Nationalist Congress Party 26 9657
Bhagwan Tukaram Waghmare Nationalist Congress Party 27 8277
Asharani Dattatray Patil Nationalist Congress Party 28 7134
Sangita Tatyaso Nalavade Swabhimani Vikas Aaghadi, Sangli 29 8803
Asha Sunil Patil Swabhimani Vikas Aaghadi, Sangli 30 9569
Sharad Arun Lad Nationalist Congress Party 31 14425
Ashwini Shrirang Patil Bhartiya Janata Party 32 11774
Nitin Mohan Navale Bhartiya Janata Party 33 11644
Surendra Shamrao Walvekar Bhartiya Janata Party 34 10703
Dhanaji Dadaso Birmule Nationalist Congress Party 35 8522
Jitendra Laxman Patil Indian National Congress 36 9777
Sangita Sambhajirao Patil Nationalist Congress Party 37 12103
Sandhya Anandrao Patil Nationalist Congress Party 38 10266
Jagnnath Bandu Mali Rayat Vikas Aaghadi 39 8816
Sushama Arun Nayakavadi Aghadi/Front 40 11503
Surekha Mohan Jadhav Rayat Vikas Aaghadi 41 9568
Sanjiv Pandurang Patil Nationalist Congress Party 42 8598
Rajashri Prakash Etam Nationalist Congress Party 43 9634
Sambhaji Baburao Kachare Independent 44 6816
Nijam Badshah Mulani Rayat Vikas Aaghadi 45 10433
Sharada Hanmant Patil Indian National Congress 46 12000
Asha Vijay Zimur Nationalist Congress Party 47 12700
Satyajit Shivajirao Deshmukh Indian National Congress 48 14408
Ashwini Rajendrasing Naik Nationalist Congress Party 49 13647
Manisha Dattatray Patil Indian National Congress 50 7645
Jayshri Tanaji Patil Indian National Congress 51 6053
Sarita Sidhu Korbu Bhartiya Janata Party 52 7768
Manojkumar Somling Mundgnur Bhartiya Janata Party 53 7043
Arun Jayvant Rajmane Bhartiya Janata Party 54 5475
Shivaji Rajaram Dongare Bhartiya Janata Party 55 5727
Vidhya Shivaji Dongre Bhartiya Janata Party 56 8484
Vishal Shripal Chougule Indian National Congress 57 9641
Surekha Annasaheb Admuthe Swabhimani Paksh 58 8478
Shobha Vasant Kamble Bhartiya Janata Party 59 5822
Prajkta Nandkumar Kore Bhartiya Janata Party 60 7898

According to the schedule announced by the State Election Commission, elections are being conducted this year for only 12 District Councils out of Maharashtra’s 34 District Councils, along with a total of 125 Panchayat Samitis. In these elections, the ruling Mahayuti alliance—comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party—was seen contesting together in some areas and against each other in others. A similar situation was observed among the opposition parties as well.

Live Updates
Feb 8, 2026 10:24 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: 68.28 per cent turnout recorded in Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti polls

The elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra this week saw a voter turnout of 68.28 per cent, the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Sunday.

While Parbhani district recorded the highest turnout at 74.89 per cent, Ratnagiri had the lowest, with only 55.79 per cent of the electorate casting their ballots, it said.

PTI

Feb 8, 2026 09:52 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Two EVMs found in car near eatery in Solapur; 'reserve' devices, say officials

Two Electronic Voting Machines were found in a car near an eatery in Maharashtra's Solapur district, officials said on Sunday, clarifying that the EVMs were "reserve" devices.

Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads, including in Solapur, and 125 Panchayat Samitis were held in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Around midnight on Saturday, two EVMs were found in a car, hired for an official on election duty, near Hotel Swarajya in Mohol town, prompting a few political parties to level allegations of tampering.

Raising questions tied to transparency in the poll process, an NCP candidate subsequently demanded a thorough probe into the discovery.

After being alerted, the election returning officer, tehsildar, and police personnel rushed to the spot, an official said.

During an inquiry, it emerged that the EVMs were "reserve" ones and had not been used for voting on Saturday, he said. Both machines were in sealed condition, he said.

All EVMs used to record votes were deposited in the strong room by 10.30 pm on Saturday, the official said.

PTI

Feb 8, 2026 09:14 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Action ordered against Zilla Parishad poll candidate for taking minor son to 'cast vote'

Authorities have initiated action against Zilla Parishad poll contestant Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil, who allegedly took his minor son to cast his vote inside a polling booth, the presiding officer and police personnel, an official said on Sunday.

A viral video shows the 14-year-old boy, accompanied by his father, allegedly casting a vote in the Zilla Parishad elections in Maharashtra's Solapur district.

Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil's son is seen standing next to him inside a polling booth at Yashwant Nagar in Akluj, and pressing the EVM button during the polls held on Saturday.

Deputy Collector Santosh Deshmukh said the incident amounted to a violation of voting confidentiality.

"It was the responsibility of polling officials to prevent the candidate from taking the minor inside the voting compartment. Police personnel deployed outside the polling booth should not have allowed the minor to enter the booth," he said.

Looking at the video, it does not appear that the presiding officer sought assistance from the police personnel to prevent the violation of voting confidentiality, he said.

"The video clearly shows the candidate taking his son to the EVM (enclosure) and explaining to him how to cast a vote.

Action is being initiated against the voter (Mohite Patil), police personnel, and the presiding officer of the poll booth," Deshmukh added.

After casting his vote, Mohite Patil told reporters that his son only wanted to see how voting was done.

"Polling officials objected, but I requested them to allow him to stand next to me while I voted. I do not think there is anything objectionable in this," he had said.

PTI

Feb 8, 2026 08:38 PM IST
Eknath Shinde’s long game: As Mahayuti equations evolve, he races to build Shiv Sena’s ‘rural backbone’

In the last few elections in Maharashtra, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has established itself as the dominant Sena group with 57 MLAs and a host of municipal corporations under its belt, along with ally BJP. However, it has one major

weakness.

The party continues to heavily depend on its MLAs and urban corporators, with its rural organisation still uneven and its village network being rebuilt following the 2022 split. This is a structural gap that Shinde wants to close and that is why, in the past few days, the Deputy CM stepped up campaigning for the February 7 Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in 12 districts. Building the Sena’s “rural backbone”, a party insider said, was of utmost importance.

In the past five days, Shinde addressed 22 rallies in districts such as Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, mixing development promises with organisational messaging. This big push by the Deputy CM stands out because these are not statewide elections and are being held in districts that have historically not been the Sena’s favoured battleground.

“The civic body polls were successful. Now we are strengthening the rural structure. This is not just about Zilla Parishads. It is preparation for 2029,” said a senior Sena leader. Winning these rural bodies will allow the party to embed itself in villages, build its base, and provide it with leverage within the ruling Mahayuti alliance before the next Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

While the Sena is contesting as part of the Mahayuti in most districts, the tone of the campaign suggests something more than alliance arithmetic is at play. At rallies in Sangli and Kolhapur, Shinde repeatedly told workers that the party must not remain confined to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. "We are a workers’ party. There is no owner here. Every village must have our presence,” the Deputy CM said in Kolhapur.

Sena leaders admitted that the push was aimed at strengthening the party’s bargaining power within the Mahayuti. A stronger rural footprint allows Shinde to negotiate from a position of organisational depth rather than relying solely on legislative numbers. "This is about showing that Sena is not limited to Mumbai and Thane. We want to become the second-largest force in the state after the BJP,” said a senior leader. Read more

Feb 8, 2026 08:23 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Cloud of Ajit Pawar’s death

Happening soon after Ajit Pawar’s death, the elections are being viewed as a litmus test for the NCP factions, which contested in an alliance in their strongholds in western Maharashtra.

Following the tragedy, CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde along with senior leaders, decided not to campaign, leaving the polls to local leaders. Read more

Feb 8, 2026 08:06 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Where to check results

For live updates on results, head over to indianexpress.com as well as the Indian Express YouTube channel.

The electorate includes 1.07 crore men, 1.02 crore women, and 473 others. Voters will decide the outcome for 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats.

Feb 8, 2026 07:42 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Bogus voting -- 9 booked, fake Aadhaar and voting cards seized

At least nine persons have been booked in separate cases of bogus voting during the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti elections in Pune district, police said.

In one incident, citizens nabbed a group of six persons, including a woman, on suspicion of bogus voting at a polling centre at Jogeshwari Vidyalaya in Kesnand between 1.30 pm and 4.30 pm on Friday.

Election officials checked the suspects at the spot and informed the police after allegedly recovering fake Aadhaar cards and voting cards from them. The suspects were taken into custody for investigation. Read more

Feb 8, 2026 07:15 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: 2,624 candidates fight for 1,462 seats

The election results will decide the fate of 2,624 candidates who contested for 1,462 panchayat samiti seats, of which 731 are reserved for women. Similarly, 4,814 candidates are contesting for 1,462 panchayat samiti seats, of which 731 are reserved for women, 166 for Scheduled Castes, 38 for Scheduled Tribes, and 342 for the Other Backward Classes.

Feb 8, 2026 07:08 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: List of districts where polls were held

The districts that went to polls were Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur. The NCP factions, which contested as allies in their strongholds in western Maharashtra, especially in Pune, Satara, Solapur and Sangli.

Feb 8, 2026 06:53 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: A litmus test for NCP factions

The Zila Parishad polls, which were held on a sombre note following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, are seen as a litmus test for the NCP factions, which contested as allies in their strongholds in western Maharashtra, especially in Pune, Satara, Solapur and Sangli. While local leaders lauded the grassroots-level coordination as a “tribute to Ajit dada“, the top leadership remained cautious.

Feb 8, 2026 06:24 PM IST

Hi and welcome to Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 live blog.

The counting of votes for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra will begin at 10 am tomorrow. The local body polls which were postponed following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, would serve as a litmus test for the NCP factions.

Stay tuned here for updates on Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election

