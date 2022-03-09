Sandila (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sandila (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sandila Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Raj Kumar Agrawal. The Sandila seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

sandila Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abdul Mannan BSP 0 Graduate 65 Rs 5,40,20,629 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 53,73,330 ~ 53 Lacs+ Abhinay Gupta Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 Graduate 28 Rs 28,26,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Alka Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 79,59,008 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Lalit Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 54,60,000 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mo. Haneef INC 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 44,80,104 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mo. Rafik All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 31,51,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munnalal Shukla Socialist Party (India) 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 60,268 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Naresh Singh IND 0 Literate 44 Rs 22,12,491 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghuveer AAP 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 38,14,500 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Arkvanshi Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party 0 Graduate 46 Rs 19,47,279 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 62,000 ~ 62 Thou+

sandila Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Raj Kumar Agrawal BJP 0 8th Pass 68 Rs 3,88,13,226 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 2,27,234 ~ 2 Lacs+ Abdul Mannan SP 0 Graduate 60 Rs 2,54,22,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 30,00,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ Dinesh Rashtriya Janadhar Party 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 72,500 ~ 72 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ganga Ram RLD 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 13,64,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagannath IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 22,11,313 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mujammil IND 0 Literate 35 Rs 1,35,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pankaj Pandey Bhartiya Krishak Dal 0 8th Pass 26 Rs 36,08,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 7,20,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Pawan Kumar Singh BSP 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 18,18,99,075 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 23,35,105 ~ 23 Lacs+ Ram Ratan Lal Verma IND 0 Graduate 49 Rs 13,60,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shareef IND 0 5th Pass 30 Rs 6,59,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shubham IND 0 Graduate 25 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vimal Kumar Pandey IND 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 43,38,328 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendra Singh CPI 0 Graduate 28 Rs 6,90,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

sandila Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kunwar Mahabir Singh SP 2 Graduate 68 Rs 4,76,60,217 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,60,160 ~ 1 Lacs+ Abdul Mannan BSP 0 Graduate 57 Rs 1,78,94,574 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,58,795 ~ 9 Lacs+ Anil Kumar Maurya JKP 0 Graduate 46 Rs 57,00,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Ashok Kumar Srivastav BC 0 Graduate 60 Rs 12,72,279 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Avdhesh Singh LJP 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 62,55,000 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balram IND 0 Graduate 40 Rs 33,33,471 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhirendra Kumar Verma AITC 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ganga Ram CPI 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 9,64,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Girish Chandra NCP 0 Not Given 59 Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Govind Pratap Singh IND 1 Graduate 29 Rs 1,13,28,133 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 57,53,620 ~ 57 Lacs+ Ishrat Rasool INC 0 Graduate 53 Rs 72,77,586 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kalpna Singh Tomar IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 1,21,48,081 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Lalla Singh IND 0 8th Pass 69 Rs 24,32,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Manoj Kumar Singh RLM 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 2,10,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramdai SP(I) 0 Illiterate 49 Rs 46,300 ~ 46 Thou+ / Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ Safi Ahmad IND 0 8th Pass 59 Rs 66,49,981 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Srikant BKrD 0 Not Given 49 Rs 6,65,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Kumar Kashyap RPI 1 Graduate 32 Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ved Prakash (ved Vrat Bajpayee) BJP 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 1,66,48,178 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Vinod Singh Tomar RCP 1 12th Pass 48 Rs 1,21,48,081 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,000 ~ 2 Thou+ Yatendra Kumar Singh NAP 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 7,28,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

