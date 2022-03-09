Sandi (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sandi (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sandi (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Prabhash Kumar. The Sandi (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Sandi Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

sandi (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akanksha Verma INC 0 Graduate 32 Rs 6,16,600 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anup Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 11,71,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 45,78,707 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Kamal Verma S/O Niranjan Lal IND 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 12,000 ~ 12 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamal Verma S/O Sundar Lal Verma BSP 1 Graduate 42 Rs 1,51,06,502 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 35,00,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ Prabhash Kumar BJP 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 2,74,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,29,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Pradeep Kumar Bhartiya Krishak Dal 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 8,40,700 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Sagar IND 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 17,65,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranjeet Singh Khalsa Bahujan Party 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 2,86,461 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shive Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 71 Rs 1,10,02,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Swarn Kant AAP 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 6,07,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Usha Verma SP 1 Post Graduate 58 Rs 2,88,34,185 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,08,000 ~ 4 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Sandi Sc candidate of from Prabhash Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Sandi (sc) Election Result 2017

sandi (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Prabhash Kumar BJP 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 2,82,20,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anand Kumar IND 0 Graduate 34 Rs 1,08,42,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Krishna Kumar Bhartiya Krishak Dal 0 Literate 0 Rs 21,67,700 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 9,000 ~ 9 Thou+ Meena Devi IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 3,16,203 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Omendra Kumar Verma INC 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 37,74,044 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Chand IND 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 73,17,014 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Lakhan Gautam Rashtriya Shahri Vikas Party 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 22,000 ~ 22 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 15,37,500 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Verma CPI(M) 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 24,25,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Upendra Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 4,31,025 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Urmila Devi IND 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 26,70,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Bahadur Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 36 Rs 63,66,000 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 19,50,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ Virendra Kumar BSP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 5,30,85,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 12,50,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Virendra Kumar Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sandi Sc candidate of from Rajeshwari Uttar Pradesh. Sandi (sc) Election Result 2012

sandi (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajeshwari SP 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 76,17,400 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Aditya Kumar Singh PECP 0 Not Given 37 Rs 14,42,500 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 3,643 ~ 3 Thou+ Ashok Kumar PBSD 0 Graduate 38 Rs 7,52,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandrika IND 0 5th Pass 59 Rs 6,29,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lakhan NETAJI SUBHASH CHANDER BOSE RASHTRIY AAZAD PA 0 Illiterate 60 Rs 18,47,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 18,000 ~ 18 Thou+ Meera Devi IND 0 10th Pass 29 Rs 5,27,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Netam Bhartiya RLM 0 Graduate 38 Rs 41,89,311 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 7,91,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Om Sharan Singh JKP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 12,72,329 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 41,284 ~ 41 Thou+ Omendra Kumar Verma INC 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 34,39,678 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajiv Anand RSBP 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 1,25,13,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Gopal BJP 0 Graduate 62 Rs 1,08,37,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramanand BKrD 0 Not Given 39 Rs 7,96,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh SSD 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 4,64,900 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 8,47,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudesh Kumar RPI 1 10th Pass 51 Rs 44,500 ~ 44 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Surandra Pal IND 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 1,99,325 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tej Pal NAP 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 2,69,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra Kumar BSP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 2,40,75,633 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

