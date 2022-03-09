scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read

Samrala (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Samrala (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Samrala assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 117 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Samrala |
Updated: March 9, 2022 8:42:22 pm
Samrala Election Result, Samrala Election Result 2022, Samrala Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Samrala Election Results 2022

Samrala (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Samrala Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Amrik Singh. The Samrala seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Samrala ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

samrala Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Amrik Singh IND 1 10th Pass 79 Rs 16,38,95,108 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Avneet Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 18,65,524 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Balbir Singh IND 0 12th Pass 79 Rs 5,06,30,940 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 32,53,226 ~ 32 Lacs+
Jagtar Singh AAP 2 10th Pass 41 Rs 1,63,91,946 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,47,000 ~ 9 Lacs+
Kamaljit Kaur IND 0 5th Pass 44 Rs 42,50,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Labh Singh IND 0 Not Given 41 Rs 62,50,000 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Major Singh Bharatiya Jan Jagriti Party 0 5th Pass 48 Rs 1,14,17,315 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,66,237 ~ 4 Lacs+
Paramjit Singh SAD 1 Post Graduate 39 Rs 3,11,04,125 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 2,17,42,103 ~ 2 Crore+
Rajinder Sharma Apna Sangharsh Kisani Ekta Party 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 61,80,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ranjit Singh BJP 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 1,60,95,381 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Rupinder Singh Gill INC 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 27,29,07,121 ~ 27 Crore+ / Rs 5,16,25,736 ~ 5 Crore+
Sandeep Singh IND 1 10th Pass 42 Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Sohan Lal SP 1 Graduate Professional 66 Rs 2,52,08,069 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 9,10,894 ~ 9 Lacs+
Varinder Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Others 37 Rs 4,24,866 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 2,65,422 ~ 2 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Samrala candidate of from Amrik Singh Punjab.

Samrala Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Amrik Singh
INC

samrala Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Amrik Singh INC 0 10th Pass 74 Rs 17,22,12,852 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 4,98,820 ~ 4 Lacs+
Ashwani Kumar Dhand Revolutionary Socialist Party 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 47,32,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 4,40,000 ~ 4 Lacs+
Bhupinder Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 Graduate 62 Rs 2,15,32,888 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 7,58,643 ~ 7 Lacs+
Dalvir Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 23,136 ~ 23 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Dilbag Singh Samaj Adhikar Kalyan Party 1 10th Pass 44 Rs 2,75,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Manohar Lal Democratic Party of India 0 5th Pass 39 Rs 14,50,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+
Santa Singh SAD 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 1,28,60,428 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 32,87,782 ~ 32 Lacs+
Sarbans Singh AAP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 55,32,140 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 1,34,201 ~ 1 Lacs+
Shingara Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Literate 58 Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Samrala candidate of from Amrik Singh Punjab.

Samrala Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Amrik Singh
INC

samrala Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Amrik Singh INC 1 10th Pass 69 Rs 16,64,72,182 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 1,38,38,497 ~ 1 Crore+
Baldev Singh BSP 0 Illiterate 69 Rs 91,00,000 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Didar Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Literate 58 Rs 1,05,15,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Gurnam Singh IND 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 6,30,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jasmail Singh Bondali PPOP 1 Graduate 48 Rs 1,55,20,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Kirpal Singh SAD 1 12th Pass 76 Rs 6,06,55,700 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 26,70,072 ~ 26 Lacs+
Mohan Singh IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 1,00,08,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Navjeet Singh IND 0 Doctorate 36 Rs 18,16,10,000 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Ranjit Singh IND 1 8th Pass 41 Rs 2,73,88,472 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 52,75,971 ~ 52 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Samrala Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Samrala Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Samrala Assembly is also given here.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement