Samrala (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Samrala (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Samrala Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Amrik Singh. The Samrala seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Samrala ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Samrala candidate of from Amrik Singh Punjab. Samrala Election Result 2017

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Samrala candidate of from Amrik Singh Punjab. Samrala Election Result 2012

samrala Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amrik Singh INC 1 10th Pass 69 Rs 16,64,72,182 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 1,38,38,497 ~ 1 Crore+ Baldev Singh BSP 0 Illiterate 69 Rs 91,00,000 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Didar Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Literate 58 Rs 1,05,15,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurnam Singh IND 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 6,30,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jasmail Singh Bondali PPOP 1 Graduate 48 Rs 1,55,20,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Kirpal Singh SAD 1 12th Pass 76 Rs 6,06,55,700 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 26,70,072 ~ 26 Lacs+ Mohan Singh IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 1,00,08,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Navjeet Singh IND 0 Doctorate 36 Rs 18,16,10,000 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ranjit Singh IND 1 8th Pass 41 Rs 2,73,88,472 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 52,75,971 ~ 52 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Samrala Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Samrala Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Samrala Assembly is also given here.