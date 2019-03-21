Challenge Aseemanand’s acquittal if you are a chowkidar, Owaisi dares PM Modi

Targetting Narendra Modi’s “main bhi chowkidar” (I too a watchman) campaign, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday challenged the Prime Minister to appeal against Swami Aseemanand’s acquittal in the Samjhauta blast case if he considered himself to be the ‘chowkidar’ of the country.

While addressing an election rally in Hyderabad, Owaisi said, “What kind of a chowkidar are you? 25 Indians are also among the dead in that (Samjhauta blast). A bomb blast is a terrorist offence. How are you a chowkidar?”

“If Modi was really a ‘chowkidar’, he should immediately announce that the government would appeal against the court verdict,” he added.

The Hyderabad lawmaker also wondered why is the Prime Minister “afraid of Aseemanand”. “What kind of a chowkidar are you? Why are you afraid of Aseemanand? Why this love? came to know that Aseemanand was associated with RSS at one point of time,” he said.

On Tuesday, a special court in Panchkula acquitted all four accused in the case, including Naba Kumar Sarkar alias Swami Aseemanand, on grounds that the National Investigation Agency had “failed to prove the charge of conspiracy”. Sixty-eight people, mostly Pakistanis, were killed in the February 2007 terror attack.

Raking up the Pulwama, Uri and Pathankot terror attacks, the AIMIM chief sought to know what kind of “chowkidar” was Modi. “This country does not need a chowkidar. This country needs an honest prime minister,” Owaisi said.

“The country needs a person who understands the Constitution, whose spirit is secularism, justice, fraternity and liberty,” he added.

Owaisi reiterated that China blocking a UN resolution to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist was a failure of the NDA government’s “jhoola (swing) diplomacy”. He was referring to Chinese president Xi Jinping and Modi sitting in a swing during their visit to Ahmedabad.