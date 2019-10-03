Same alliance, different strategies: NCP pins hopes on young leaders, Congress relies on senior leaders

Alliance partners Congress and NCP seem to be pursuing two different tracks while choosing candidates for Pune city seats in the forthcoming assembly polls. While the Congress seems to be leaning on its senior leaders in its former stronghold, the NCP has decided to rest its hopes on younger candidates.

The NCP is all set to contest four of the eight assembly seats in Pune city but is yet to officially declare its candidates. “There are many claimants for the ticket in the four seats, so the party is taking its time before declaring the candidates to avoid dissent and protests. The party wants young and fresh faces to contest the assembly elections,” said a NCP leader.

Explained NCP efforts to reclaim lost ground The NCP has, time and again, tried to expand its presence in city politics and find a bigger foothold than its ally Congress. While it managed to come to power in the PMC in 2007, the party lost to the BJP in the 2017 civic polls. This time, NCP has pinned its hopes on younger leaders to regain some of its lost ground in Pune city.

According to sources, the NCP is likely to field Sachin Dodke in Khadakwasla, Sunil Tingre in Vadgaonsheri, Nitin Kadam in Parvati and Prashant Jagtap in Hadapsar. While Dodke, Tingre and Jagtap are corporators, Kadam is the husband of NCP corporator Ashwini Kadam.

The Congress, which has accepted its declining strength in the city, seems to have settled for three of the eight assembly seats in the city. The party has fielded Arvind Shinde from Kasbapeth, Dattatrey Bahirat from Shivajinagar and city Congress chief Ramesh Bagawe from Pune Cantonment.