Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News:

The Sambhal Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Iqbal Mahmood. The Sambhal seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Sambhal ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

sambhal Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 1,99,65,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Anshul IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 34,79,345 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 1,16,228 ~ 1 Lacs+ Iqbal IND 0 Literate 47 Rs 14,47,400 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 6,30,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Iqbal Mehmood SP 0 Graduate 69 Rs 10,23,46,198 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 1,40,686 ~ 1 Lacs+ Mohammad Mushir Khan Tarin All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 3 Post Graduate 53 Rs 8,75,84,937 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Kashif Khan AAP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 75,61,000 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nida Ahmad INC 0 Others 37 Rs 83,33,580 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 7,20,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Rajesh Singhal BJP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 2,21,65,898 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 19,63,048 ~ 19 Lacs+ Saboor Husain IND 0 5th Pass 34 Rs 12,10,389 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shakil Ahamad BSP 2 Literate 52 Rs 32,13,33,782 ~ 32 Crore+ / Rs 38,54,042 ~ 38 Lacs+ Zahid SHS 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 5,85,672 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

sambhal Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Iqbal Mahmood SP 1 Graduate 64 Rs 5,17,34,976 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 2,16,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Dr. Arvind BJP 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 15,89,28,910 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 4,20,81,520 ~ 4 Crore+ Farhad Ahmad IND 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 65,94,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jiyaurrahman All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 44,50,379 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kaisar Abbass RLD 0 Graduate 40 Rs 5,70,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nem Singh Jan Shakti Dal 0 Doctorate 40 Rs 96,60,000 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ Rafatulla BSP 0 Literate 57 Rs 2,45,25,883 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumari IND 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 1,10,07,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 45,56,740 ~ 45 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

sambhal Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Iqbal Mehmood SP 1 Graduate 61 Rs 3,08,02,873 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 3,62,003 ~ 3 Lacs+ Aihatsham Ahmad IND 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 12,83,685 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 1,03,355 ~ 1 Lacs+ Gayyur JD(U) 0 Graduate 38 Rs 1,52,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ H Azam RLD 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,10,65,821 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Haji Rashid Husain IEMC 5 Literate 48 Rs 65,24,588 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Inamur Rehman Khan PECP 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kaleem Ashraf Muslim League Kerala State Committee 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kallu Singh LJP 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 4,71,600 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Hamza AITC 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 52,20,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Qaisar Abbas IOP 0 Graduate 38 Rs 8,66,960 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rafatulla BSP 0 Literate 52 Rs 2,55,35,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Singhal BJP 1 Graduate 37 Rs 53,63,274 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 1,75,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sayyad Aslam WPOI 0 Others 42 Rs 6,21,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Seema RLM 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 9,67,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Suresh Singh MD 1 Graduate 50 Rs 3,11,14,400 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 70,39,000 ~ 70 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

