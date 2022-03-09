scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Samana (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Samana (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Samana assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 117 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Samana |
March 9, 2022 8:27:23 pm
Samana Election Results 2022

Samana (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Samana Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Rajinder Singh. The Samana seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Samana ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

samana Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ajaib Singh Bathoi SP 3 10th Pass 47 Rs 3,43,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ashwani Kumar IND 0 Graduate 43 Rs 10,72,500 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Chetan Singh Jouramajra AAP 1 12th Pass 55 Rs 1,22,76,261 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 37,89,350 ~ 37 Lacs+
Hardeep Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 30,71,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+
Jagandeep Kaur Punjab Kisan Dal 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 1,07,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Lovepreet Singh IND 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 6,10,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Paramjit Singh Saholi IND 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 1,14,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,65,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Parveen Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 10,55,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Poonam Rani IND 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 1,99,60,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+
Rachhpal Singh Jouramajra Sanyukt Sangharsh Party 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 3,70,48,235 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 64,70,000 ~ 64 Lacs+
Rajinder Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 31,52,66,831 ~ 31 Crore+ / Rs 45,77,185 ~ 45 Lacs+
Raju Ram IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 3,43,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Surinder Singh Kherki Punjab Lok Congress Party 0 Graduate 54 Rs 1,18,07,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 75,00,000 ~ 75 Lacs+
Surjit Singh Rakhra SAD 3 Graduate 71 Rs 21,01,30,757 ~ 21 Crore+ / Rs 4,28,39,832 ~ 4 Crore+

Assembly election 2017 won by Samana candidate of from Rajinder Singh Punjab.

Samana Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Rajinder Singh
INC

samana Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Rajinder Singh INC 0 Graduate 56 Rs 23,21,89,353 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ajaib Singh IND 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 2,16,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Davinder Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 29,20,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+
Jagtar Singh AAP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 1,79,88,650 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 35,67,289 ~ 35 Lacs+
Jaspal Singh IND 0 Illiterate 44 Rs 11,16,285 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajinder Singh IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 1,91,46,300 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+
Rajinder Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 1 12th Pass 50 Rs 1,47,06,234 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+
Surjit Singh SAD 0 Graduate 65 Rs 17,10,55,877 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 1,29,07,729 ~ 1 Crore+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Samana candidate of from Surjit Singh Rakhra Punjab.

Samana Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Surjit Singh Rakhra
SAD

samana Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Surjit Singh Rakhra SAD 0 Graduate 61 Rs 20,10,82,964 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 9,66,494 ~ 9 Lacs+
Arun Chopra BRSP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 18,95,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Binder Kaur IND 0 Not Given 36 Rs 1,50,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Hukam Singh Paharhpur PPOP 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 97,84,000 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+
Maghar Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 27,55,052 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajpal Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 34,00,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Raninder Singh INC 3 Graduate 44 Rs 34,59,77,574 ~ 34 Crore+ / Rs 44,14,850 ~ 44 Lacs+
Sandeep Kumar IND 0 5th Pass 37 Rs 13,62,158 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Samana Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Samana Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Samana Assembly is also given here.

