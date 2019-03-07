Samajwadi Party unlikely to field MLAs, Rajya Sabha MPs in Lok Sabha elections

The Samajwadi Party’s (SP) sitting MLAs and MLCs in Uttar Pradesh, and its Rajya Sabha MPs, who were seeking tickets for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, may have to face disappointment as the party is unlikely to field them.

In UP, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, the SP will be contesting on 37, the BSP on 38 and the RLD on three seats. The alliance has decided not to field candidates in Congress strongholds Amethi and Rae Bareli.

Sources in the SP said tickets may be denied to sitting lawmakers to prevent loss of numbers in these Houses.

“Over two dozen sitting MLAs had expressed wish to contest elections earlier. But many of them lost hope after the seats they were eyeing went to BSP as part of seat-sharing within the alliance… Still, over a dozen MLAs are ticket aspirants,” said a SP leader.

Sources said Kairana MLA Nahid Hasan, Chamrauna MLA Naseer Ahmad Khan and Malhani MLA Parasnath Yadav are aspirants for tickets from Kairana, Rampur and Jaunpur, respectively. These MLAs contested the Lok Sabha elections from these seats in 2014, but lost to the BJP.

As part of the seat-sharing, the SP will contest Kairana and Rampur while the BSP will field its candidate in Jaunpur.

In 2014, SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav was elected from both Azamgarh and Mainpuri and retained Azamgarh. For the upcoming elections, Mulayam has expressed the wish to contest from Mainpuri and SP is looking for a candidate for Azamgarh. Sources said party MLC Balram Yadav is among the aspirants, but the party is considering a former minister. Balram’s son Sangram is MLA from Atrauliya in Azamgarh. When contacted, Sangram said, “We want Akhilesh Yadav to contest from this seat.”

Among the 13 Rajya Sabha members, the SP was considering Ram Gopal Yadav for Sambhal, but Yadav rejected the idea, said sources. Another Rajya Sabha member Neeraj Shekhar could, however, be an exception. He is likely to be fielded by SP in Ballia, where he lost in 2014, said sources.

A party leader said, “Since these MLAs, MLCs and Rajya Sabha members are already holding positions, the party will prefer other dedicated workers while giving tickets for Lok Sabha polls.”