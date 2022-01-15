EC sends notice to Samajwadi Party for ‘violating’ poll code, seeks response within 24 hours

The Election Commission on Saturday issued a notice to Samajwadi Party’s (SP) General Secretary for the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct and Covid-19 protocols. Stating that the poll code has been violated during a gathering outside the SP office in Lucknow on Friday, the EC sought a response from the party within 24 hours.

“…certain media reported violation of extant covid guidelines of the Commission in a public gathering in the office compound of Samajwadi Party at 19-Vikramaditya Marg under Gautampalli Police Station. Lucknow,” the EC said in its letter and added that an immediate report was sought from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh.

The EC further said that the CEO has informed that the existing Covid-19 protocols have been “violated” at the public gathering.

The EC had banned political rallies, nukkad meetings and roadshows till January 15 in view of the Covid-19 crisis. On Saturday, the ban was extended to January 22.

“Whereas, available reports, prima-facie, suggest that the Samajwadi Party has violated the aforementioned lawful directions of the Commission; Now, therefore, the Commission, after considering the available material and extant instructions in the matter, has decided to provide you an opportunity to explain your stand regarding the said violations. Your explanation shall reach the Commission within 24 hours of receipt of this Notice, failing which the Commission shall take appropriate decision in the matter without further reference to you,” the EC noted.

On Friday, around 2,500 unidentified Samajwadi Party (SP) workers were booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and Covid-19 protocols when they reached the party office located at Vikramaditya Marg in large numbers. They are also accused of blocking the road by parking their vehicles in a haphazard manner.

The Election Commission of India, while taking cognisance of a report submitted by the Lucknow district magistrate regarding the violation of the poll code, directed the suspension of the SHO of Gautampalli police station, Dinesh Singh Bisht, for “dereliction of duty”.

The poll panel had also directed that an explanation be sought by 11 am on Saturday from the ACP of the area, Akhilesh Singh, and returning officer of the Lucknow Central Assembly constituency, ACM Govind Maurya, in this regard.

“Whereas, political parties are important stakeholders in the electoral process and they always cooperate with Election Commission in carrying out its constitutional duties of conducting Elections even during challenging times… political parties are expected to set high standards among the public at large by following the laws of land in letter and spirit during the period of elections,” it added.

The EC on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh CEO asking him to hand over the notice to the SP. The party has been given 24 hours to send a response.