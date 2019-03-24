In U-turn, Samajwadi Party adds Mulayam’s name on top of star campaigners’ list

A day after leaving its patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav from the “star campaigners” list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party on Sunday did a U-turn and included his name in the revised list.

The party’s initial list of 40 “star campaigners” had no mention of Mulayam. However, in the revised list, the party mentioned Mulayam Singh Yadav’s name on the top before sending it to the Election Commission.

Mulayam was part of the party’s star campaigners ahead of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and his omission had raised eyebrows.

Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri, considered as his home turf and “safest” one. He had represented Mainpuri three times earlier in 1996, 2004 and 2009.

On Sunday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced that he would contest from Azamgarh, the Lok Sabha seat which was previously held by Mulayam Singh Yadav. Meanwhile, former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan will contest from the Rampur Lok Sabha seat.

The revised campaigners’ list also carried the names of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, senior party leaders Azam Khan, Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan among others.