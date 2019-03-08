Samajwadi Party fields Dimple Yadav from Kannauj for Lok Sabha elections

Hours after the Samajwadi Party released its first list of six candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday announced that his wife Dimple Yadav will contest from Kannuaj, where she is the sitting MP.

Earlier, Akhilesh had said that he would be in the fray from Kannauj seat.

The latest development comes after the SP fielded party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav from its stronghold Mainpuri. While Dharmendra Yadav will contest from Badaun, Akshay Yadav will contest from Firozabad. Kamlesh Katheria, Bhailal Kol and Shabbir Valmiki will contest from Etawah, Robertsganj and Bahraich, respectively.

Ettawah, Robertsganj, and Bahraich are reserved seats. The first list was signed by SP national chief general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.

Mulayam represented Mainpuri in the Lok Sabha in 1996, 2004 and 2009. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Mulayam Yadav contested from Azamgarh and Mainpuri and won both.

The SP and its former rival BSP have joined forces for the general elections where the former will contest from 37 seats, while the latter will fight on 38 seats. Both the parties have left Amethi and Rae Bareli for the Congress. In its first list of 11 candidates for the general elections, the Congress Thursday announced Sonia Gandhi would contest from Rae Bareli, while party chief Rahul Gandhi would fight from Amethi.