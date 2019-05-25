Samajwadi Party cancels appointment of all its TV panellists

A day after its dismal performance in the Lok Sabha polls, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday removed all its panellists appointed as the party’s spokespersons for TV debates.

A letter issued by Samajwadi Party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary Friday, said, “The appointment of all panellists from herein is being ended. We request you to not invite any party officebearer for discussions on channels.”

Chaudhary said, “The next list of panellists will be decided by the national president of the party.”

Asked about the reason for the decision, Chaudhary claimed that it is the party’s “decision and the reasons can’t be disclosed”.

According to a list on the party website, it had 24 spokespersons who were appointed as TV panellists.