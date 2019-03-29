Samajwadi Party announces 5 more candidates, ex-BSP MLA to contest from Unnao

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday announced five more candidates, including former BSP MLA from Prayagraj, Pooja Pal, who was expelled from the party last year on charges of anti-party activities, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Pal has been fielded from Unnao seat.

Other four candidates are Bhagwat Sharan Gangwar from Bareilly, Nasir Qureshi from Moradabad, Shyam Sunder Singh Yadav from Jhansi and Nathuni Prasad Kushwaha from Kushinagar. Yadav, Kushwaha and Qureshi have been with the SP for a long time. Follow more election news here.

Pal has been BSP MLA from Allahabad West constituency for two terms in 2007 and in 2012. She had lost the 2017 assembly election on BSP ticket to BJP’s Sidharth Nath Singh from the same seat. She, however, was expelled from BSP last year.

Her husband and former BSP MLA from the same constituency, Raju Pal, was allegedly murdered on January 25, 2005 and former MP and jailed mafia Atiq Ahmed and his younger brother and former MLA Ashraf are facing the murder charge. The CBI is investigating the case following a Supreme Court direction.

When contacted, BSP state president R S Kushwaha told The Indian Express that the issue (her expulsion from the party) is now old and doesn’t matter. “We are also accepting leaders who were expelled by the party at some stage earlier. It is possible that Mayawatiji and Akhileshji have spoken about this. I am not aware of it though. Her expulsion happened quite a while back and makes no difference now. Also, why should we interfere in who the SP fields?”

SP spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary said, “The whole issue is very old. These things happen. It doesn’t matter now. I don’t know why it is being raised at this moment.”

Gangwar, fielded from Bareilly, had joined SP from BJP in 2000. He said that he had contested the 1991 and 1993 polls on a BJP ticket from Nawabganj in Bareilly and had won. He had also contested the 2002, 2007, 2012 assembly elections from the same seat on SP ticket and had won the elections. In 2017 polls, he had contested on SP ticket and lost to BJP from Nawabganj. He had quit BJP in 2000 and had joined Samajwadi Party. He had also contested the Lok Sabha poll in 2009 from Bareilly and lost to Praveen Singh Aron of Congress.

Gangwar had also served as state health minister from 2003 to 2007 in Mulayam Singh Yadav government. He had also served as minister in previous Akhilesh Yadav government, said Gangwar.