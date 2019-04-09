Sam Pitroda calls political ‘micro-targeting’ on social media an ‘art’

The Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda called “microtargeting” on social media an “art” and said it “is a challenge for us”. Micro-targeting in this context is when parties group voters into demographic groups and send them political content relevant to the group.

“You need to target,” he said Monday at the Foreign Correspondents Club’s lecture ‘Political Campaigns in the Digital Era’.

“You don’t want to send a farmer foreign investment information. Nor do you want to send investment information to students. So how you channelise all this information to the right people is an art. It’s called microtargeting,” Pitroda said.

When asked by the Indian Express how much of this work is being done internally and how much is external, Pitroda responded that the party had hired one company that is learning more microtargeting and another company that the party is discussing to hire.

“Internally, data is ours. We have the segmentation. We know that these candidates are going to win, these candidates are going to lose. All that comes from us. The techniques come from someone else. So it’s a sort-of joint effort. They can’t live without us and we can’t live without them right now.”

Congress party has recently hired the data-powered advertising firm SilverPush, which has never done political marketing work before. The BJP works with the firm Association of Billion Minds for its digital marketing work, along with several other smaller vendors.

Pitroda explained that to do this work, parties need a “good” voter list and a worker list with phone numbers, emails, Twitter accounts, and more in a database. They need to do analysis on this information to understand the demographics within these lists, and then they can send “hyperpersonalised” content to the “right target.” Finally, he said, the parties need influencers — “sports heroes, movie actors” with “10 million followers” who can spread the content.

Pitroda also said that the parties need “surrogates” who are “very important in the digital medium that, on behalf of you, say the things you can’t say.”

Pitroda said that he agreed that Congress was behind on social media compared to the BJP. However, he blamed the difference on a lack of available money, saying that you don’t need “smartness” for social media but you need “cash.”

As a data-centred company, SilverPush will focus not on content creation, but rather analysis of social media penetration and conversation to assess the party’s campaign strategy. Using a method called “sentiment analysis”, the company can tell the party which localised campaigns are gaining traction where and among which demographic group.

The Gurgaon-based SilverPush made its mark in the corporate marketing space with a form of targeted advertising called “contextual advertising”, where the consumer sees ads based on the content she consumes. For example, if a user is reading a webpage about vacations, she might begin to see ads for flight tickets on other platforms and media almost immediately.