Toggle Menu
Sam Pitroda’s 1984 riots remark: Will Rahul Gandhi ‘oust his Guru’, asks Arun Jaitleyhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/sam-pitroda-1984-anti-sikh-riots-remark-arun-jaitley-congress-rahul-gandhi-5720669/

Sam Pitroda’s 1984 riots remark: Will Rahul Gandhi ‘oust his Guru’, asks Arun Jaitley

According to news agency ANI, when asked about BJP's claims that instructions to "kill" in 1984 had come from former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Pitroda had said, "It happened in 1984, so what".

sam pitroda, sam pitroda remarks on 198 anti Sikh riots, 1984 riots, anti-sikh riots, rahul gandhi, arun jaitley, election news
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Upping the ante against Sam Pitroda over his reported “hua to hua” comment on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Union Minister Arun Jaitley Friday wondered if Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will “oust his Guru” for showing no remorse over the killings.

Taking to Twitter, the finance minister said: “Sam Pitroda’s ‘Hua to Hua’ reaction to the 1984 Sikh killings is reflective of the lack of remorse on the part of Congress Party with respect to the 1984 genocide.”

Condemning the grand old party’s reaction to the 1984 genocide, Jaitley said, “It is a matter of disgrace that the Congress Party has no remorse over the Sikh killings of 1984.”

He added, “Will the Congress President oust his ‘Guru’, who rubbishes the genocide of India’s most patriotic community in 1984?”

According to news agency ANI, when asked about BJP’s claims that instructions to “kill” in 1984 had come from former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Pitroda had said, “1984 mein hua toh hua (It happened in 1984, so what?)”.

Advertising

Pitroda later accused the saffron party of “twisting his words and distorting facts” to “hide their failures”. “I have noticed how BJP is again twisting three words from my interview to distort facts, divide us and hide their failures. Sad that they have nothing positive to offer,” he had tweeted on Friday.

“I acknowledged the pain of my Sikh brothers and sisters during difficult times in 1984 and deeply feel for the atrocities that happened. But these are things from past that are not really relevant to this election which is all about what did Modi government do for the last five years,” he added.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 On voting day, Delhi Metro services to start at 4 am
2 Why does PM Modi repeat lies without verifying facts, asks Chidambaram on INS Viraat row
3 Chandigarh: Election department removes loudspeakers for Rahul Gandhi’s rally