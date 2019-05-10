Sam Pitroda’s 1984 riots remark: Will Rahul Gandhi ‘oust his Guru’, asks Arun Jaitley

Upping the ante against Sam Pitroda over his reported “hua to hua” comment on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Union Minister Arun Jaitley Friday wondered if Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will “oust his Guru” for showing no remorse over the killings.

Advertising

Taking to Twitter, the finance minister said: “Sam Pitroda’s ‘Hua to Hua’ reaction to the 1984 Sikh killings is reflective of the lack of remorse on the part of Congress Party with respect to the 1984 genocide.”

Condemning the grand old party’s reaction to the 1984 genocide, Jaitley said, “It is a matter of disgrace that the Congress Party has no remorse over the Sikh killings of 1984.”

Will the Congress President oust his ‘Guru’, who rubbishes the genocide of India’s most patriotic community in 1984? — Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 10, 2019

He added, “Will the Congress President oust his ‘Guru’, who rubbishes the genocide of India’s most patriotic community in 1984?”

According to news agency ANI, when asked about BJP’s claims that instructions to “kill” in 1984 had come from former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Pitroda had said, “1984 mein hua toh hua (It happened in 1984, so what?)”.

Advertising

Pitroda later accused the saffron party of “twisting his words and distorting facts” to “hide their failures”. “I have noticed how BJP is again twisting three words from my interview to distort facts, divide us and hide their failures. Sad that they have nothing positive to offer,” he had tweeted on Friday.

“I acknowledged the pain of my Sikh brothers and sisters during difficult times in 1984 and deeply feel for the atrocities that happened. But these are things from past that are not really relevant to this election which is all about what did Modi government do for the last five years,” he added.