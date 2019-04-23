Salman Khurshid calls himself Yogi’s ‘baap’ who has ‘useless’ son

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid on Sunday referred to himself as the “baap” of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and said the son is “naakaara (useless)” who indulges in “chaare ki chori (fodder theft)”.

Speaking to media persons in Farrukhabad, the seat from where he is contesting, the Congress leader alleged anomalies in the distribution of fodder for cows in the state. “Yogi ji se kahiye ki rishte mein main unka baap lagta hun… Ab woh uske liye kya kahenge ki beta bada naakaara nikla. Gau mata ko khana bhi nahi pura pahunchata (Tell Yogi ji that I am like his father… What would he say then, that the son has become useless, who does not even give enough food to cows),” he said.

Khurshid was replying to a statement made by Adityanath in Farrukhabad on Saturday. While campaigning for BJP candidate Mukesh Rajput, the UP CM had said, “Salman Khurshid is the Congress candidate from here. He should be asked what is his relation with the terrorists of Batla House (in Delhi) and in which capacity did he decide to pursue their case.”

Alleging discrepancies in the distribution of fodder by the Yogi government, the Congress leader also challenged Adityanath to a debate.

Mrityunjay Kumar, media advisor to Adityanath, tweeted, “Salman Khurshid ek Yogi rajneta ke liye jis bhasha ka prayog kar rahe hain, wah @INCIndia ke netritva ki mansikta aur hindu sanatan mulyon ke prati unki soch ko darshata hai (The kind of language used by Salman Khurshid reflects the mindset of the leadership of Indian National Congress and their thoughts on Hindu values).”