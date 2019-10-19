Maharashtra polls: Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s bodyguard Gurmeet Singh, popularly known as Shera, Friday joined the Shiv Sena, just ahead of upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

He joined the party in presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena President, Aditya Thackeray at their residence in Mumbai, the party informed in a tweet.

The state of Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21, the campaign for the elections will conclude Saturday. The results will be declared on October 24.