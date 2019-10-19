Maharashtra polls: Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s bodyguard Gurmeet Singh, popularly known as Shera, Friday joined the Shiv Sena, just ahead of upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra.
Ahead of #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls, Bollywood actor @BeingSalmanKhan‘s bodyguard Gurmeet Singh alias Shera joined the Shiv Sena. pic.twitter.com/ywNd45ohRw
He joined the party in presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena President, Aditya Thackeray at their residence in Mumbai, the party informed in a tweet.
अभिनेते सलमान खान जी यांचे निष्ठावंत व विश्वासू गुरमीत सिंग उर्फ शेरा जी यांनी आज मातोश्री निवासस्थानी येथे शिवसेना पक्षप्रमुख मा. श्री. उद्धव साहेब ठाकरे आणि युवासेनाप्रमुख @AUThackeray यांच्या उपस्थितीत शिवसेनेत जाहीर प्रवेश केला. pic.twitter.com/UQ2YN4CAnp
The state of Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21, the campaign for the elections will conclude Saturday. The results will be declared on October 24.