Saligao (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Saligao (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Saligao Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Goa Forward Party candidate Jayesh Vidyadhar Salgaonkar. The Saligao seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

saligao Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bholanath Ghadi Sakhalkar AITC 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 4,75,63,376 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 19,00,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ Jayesh Salgaonkar BJP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 2,37,41,993 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 72,63,403 ~ 72 Lacs+ Kedar Jayprakash Naik INC 1 Graduate 43 Rs 4,24,62,142 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,97,36,250 ~ 1 Crore+ Mario Venancio Cordeiro AAP 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,19,43,833 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 65,50,134 ~ 65 Lacs+ Rohan Kalangutkar Revolutionary Goans Party 1 12th Pass 36 Rs 2,32,03,475 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,16,75,757 ~ 1 Crore+ Rupesh Damodar Naik IND 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 8,93,08,692 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 56,34,873 ~ 56 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Saligao candidate of from Jayesh Vidyadhar Salgaonkar Goa. Saligao Election Result 2017

saligao Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jayesh Vidyadhar Salgaonkar Goa Forward Party 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 1,75,68,247 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 21,94,642 ~ 21 Lacs+ Agnelo Nicholas Fernandes INC 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 17,87,67,510 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 19,40,70,238 ~ 19 Crore+ Dattatraya Vittal Padgaonkar AAP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 1,82,10,436 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dilip Parulekar BJP 1 12th Pass 52 Rs 6,28,64,242 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 83,26,769 ~ 83 Lacs+ Gajanan Rama Naik CPI 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 23,23,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Dabholkar SHS 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 40,08,500 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Assembly election 2012 won by Saligao candidate of from Dilip Parulekar Goa. Saligao Election Result 2012

saligao Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dilip Parulekar BJP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 1,50,65,549 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Alex Camilo Rodrigues IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 1,04,78,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,35,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Francisco Colaco IND 4 8th Pass 47 Rs 9,94,21,319 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 7,85,20,703 ~ 7 Crore+ Gajanan Naik CPI 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 8,57,980 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ Manoj Anand Sangodkar All India Minorities Front 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 7,87,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Osbert Manuel Dcunha IND 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Paul Fernandes IND 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 1,91,40,773 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,11,579 ~ 6 Lacs+ Suresh Parulekar NCP 0 Others 69 Rs 24,71,84,790 ~ 24 Crore+ / Rs 4,51,41,061 ~ 4 Crore+ Trajano Dmello IND 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 76,37,281 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 61,546 ~ 61 Thou+ Tulio Dsouza IND 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 6,74,02,778 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 1,43,41,423 ~ 1 Crore+

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

