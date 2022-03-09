Sakaldiha (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sakaldiha (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sakaldiha Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Prabhunarayan Yadav. The Sakaldiha seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

sakaldiha Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Chanda Jan Adhikar Party 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 52,26,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 16,50,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Devendra Pratap INC 7 Post Graduate 41 Rs 14,30,301 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Jayshyam BSP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 1,79,59,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 21,00,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ Prabhu Narayan Yadav SP 6 Graduate 58 Rs 1,42,90,363 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 19,64,501 ~ 19 Lacs+ Ramdhari Yadav Rashtriya Krishak Dal 1 Graduate 53 Rs 1,36,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Ravikant Vishwakarma Aam Janta Party (India) 0 Graduate 26 Rs 61,700 ~ 61 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shameem Rayin Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Doctorate 40 Rs 63,46,182 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 34,00,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ Shyam Lal Sharma Moulik Adhikar Party 0 Others 74 Rs 3,43,07,307 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Suryamuni Tiwari BJP 1 12th Pass 48 Rs 2,05,26,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 13,34,180 ~ 13 Lacs+

sakaldiha Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Prabhunarayan Yadav SP 6 Graduate 53 Rs 1,40,48,917 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 25,40,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Babita Yadav IND 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Babu Lal Bharatiya Samaj Dal 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Vijay Singh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 66,000 ~ 66 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Haridwar Singh Yadav RLD 0 Post Graduate 75 Rs 1,89,26,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Nasim Anshari Lok Dal 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 18,39,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh CPI(ML)(L) 0 Literate 40 Rs 50,17,200 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suryamuni Tiwari BJP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 1,44,37,755 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 64,72,262 ~ 64 Lacs+ Upendra BSP 13 Post Graduate 34 Rs 2,61,49,484 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 77,16,965 ~ 77 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

sakaldiha Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sushil Singh IND 6 12th Pass 34 Rs 9,90,66,259 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,64,52,329 ~ 1 Crore+ Ajeet RPI(A) 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 27,000 ~ 27 Thou+ / Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ Arvind Kumar RLM 1 Not Given 45 Rs 2,500 ~ 2 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Haridwar Singh Yadav JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 69 Rs 68,80,204 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kishori AITC 0 Graduate 44 Rs 7,70,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prabhu Narayan Yadav SP 3 Graduate 48 Rs 70,13,512 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 2,01,701 ~ 2 Lacs+ Pramod Kumar INC 0 Doctorate 46 Rs 1,82,05,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Pramod Kumar PMSP 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 12,35,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh ARVP 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 1,76,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ Ram Bihari BSP 1 8th Pass 44 Rs 3,02,54,763 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 75,03,488 ~ 75 Lacs+ Sechan SBSP 0 Not Given 55 Rs 13,85,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 6,35,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Shashi Kant CPI(ML)(L) 1 12th Pass 32 Rs 30,975 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shashikant BJP 4 10th Pass 46 Rs 68,55,250 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Umashankar LJP 2 10th Pass 52 Rs 38,30,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay Kumar IND 0 Doctorate 60 Rs 1,32,85,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 35,041 ~ 35 Thou+ Yashwant KrSaP 0 Graduate 41 Rs 5,17,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 72,000 ~ 72 Thou+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

