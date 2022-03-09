Saiyadraja (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Saiyadraja (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Saiyadraja Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sushil Singh. The Saiyadraja seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

saiyadraja Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amit Kumar Yadav Alias Lala BSP 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 95,00,000 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Kumar Janta Raj Party 0 Graduate 31 Rs 2,20,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar SP 6 10th Pass 48 Rs 2,25,98,468 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 97,36,696 ~ 97 Lacs+ Neelu Singh Alias Neelam Singh IND 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 2,25,98,468 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 97,36,696 ~ 97 Lacs+ Ramesh IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 57,000 ~ 57 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravindra IND 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 61,53,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shahzama Khan Shahi Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 12,30,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Siddharth Praan Baahu Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate 30 Rs 5,85,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Singh AAP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 30,73,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Singh BJP 1 Graduate 43 Rs 21,97,93,498 ~ 21 Crore+ / Rs 1,89,28,899 ~ 1 Crore+ Vimla INC 0 Literate 46 Rs 47,74,596 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 1,23,822 ~ 1 Lacs+

saiyadraja Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sushil Singh BJP 5 12th Pass 38 Rs 13,63,77,517 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 1,72,17,882 ~ 1 Crore+ Babu Lal IND 0 Literate 49 Rs 2,93,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijesh Yadav IND 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 99,500 ~ 99 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijnath Janta Raj Party 0 10th Pass 30 Rs 31,500 ~ 31 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandrakala IND 0 5th Pass 57 Rs 53,55,881 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandravansh RLD 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 7,44,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandrika Bharat Mata Party 1 8th Pass 33 Rs 6,15,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chhavinath Pragatisheel Samaj Party 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 2,05,22,651 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kusum IND 0 Literate 49 Rs 10,63,720 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar SP 2 12th Pass 43 Rs 1,10,03,588 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 54,74,368 ~ 54 Lacs+ Nityanand Yadav IND 0 10th Pass 28 Rs 85,400 ~ 85 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Tribhun Narayan IND 1 Literate 56 Rs 2,98,15,674 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,53,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

saiyadraja Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Manoj Kumar IND 2 12th Pass 37 Rs 1,11,16,485 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,56,12,896 ~ 1 Crore+ Brijesh Singh Urf Arun Kumar Singh PMSP 30 12th Pass 44 Rs 10,32,77,986 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 1,18,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Dr Ravindra Pratap Singh RLM 1 Doctorate 31 Rs 2,52,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Govind JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 21,46,200 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 19,000 ~ 19 Thou+ Hamidun JMM 0 Literate 58 Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harendra BJP 0 Doctorate 46 Rs 94,77,378 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 15,55,982 ~ 15 Lacs+ Hemant Kumar Kushawaha JBSP 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 26,51,445 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Indrajit IND 1 10th Pass 26 Rs 15,59,016 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Nageshwar Pandey LD 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 13,30,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ R C Bind QED 0 Graduate 33 Rs 16,45,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramashankar Singh SP 4 Post Graduate 36 Rs 2,64,25,863 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 31,59,795 ~ 31 Lacs+ Shailendra Kumar INC 2 Post Graduate 45 Rs 1,22,69,742 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 23,00,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ Sharda Prashad BSP 0 Literate 53 Rs 57,80,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivpujan IND 0 Literate 53 Rs 22,51,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suleh RUC 1 12th Pass 33 Rs 13,45,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Bahadur LJP 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 2,25,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

