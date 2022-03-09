Saitu(st)(Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Saitu(st) : Bye Election On 07-11-2020 (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Saitu(st) : Bye Election On 07-11-2020 Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ngamthang Haokip. The Saitu(st) : Bye Election On 07-11-2020 seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

saitu(st) : bye election on 07-11-2020 Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ngamthang Haokip BJP 0 Graduate 68 Rs 36,47,055 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lamtinthang Haokip INC 0 Doctorate 37 Rs 18,98,427 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 3,12,793 ~ 3 Lacs+

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

