Saikul(st) (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Saikul(st) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Yamthong Haokip. The Saikul(st) seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

saikul(st) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Yamthong Haokip BJP 0 Illiterate 71 Rs 79,27,000 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ch. Ajang Khongsai National Peoples Party 0 Graduate 55 Rs 73,25,752 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chungkhokai Doungel NCP 0 Graduate 76 Rs 1,22,31,892 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Doukhomang Khongsai North East India Development Party 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 96,31,000 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 5,40,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Horngam AITC 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 11,05,500 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kenn Raikhan IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 20,61,718 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ L. Samuel Kom RPI(A) 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 3,08,367 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Letjam Singson Manipur National Democratic Front 0 10th Pass 68 Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ M. Thangboi Haokip Naga Peoples Front 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 2,10,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Paojalet Touthang BJP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 1,08,98,451 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Thangjamang Haokip LJP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 7,84,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

saikul(st) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Yamthong Haokip INC 0 Graduate 66 Rs 13,80,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chunghokai Doungel AITC 0 Graduate 74 Rs 54,83,536 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Doukhomang Khongsai NCP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 31,00,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 6,89,200 ~ 6 Lacs+

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

