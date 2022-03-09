Saidpur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Saidpur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Saidpur (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Subhash Passi. The Saidpur (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Saidpur Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

saidpur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ankit Bharti SP 0 Graduate 25 Rs 2,57,74,732 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,07,97,334 ~ 1 Crore+ Binod Kumar BSP 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 15,54,54,371 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 36,438 ~ 36 Thou+ Dinesh Bahujan Mukti Party 1 8th Pass 40 Rs 47,500 ~ 47 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Durgesh IND 0 Graduate 32 Rs 1,34,195 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirmala IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 22,30,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh AAP 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 1,44,84,205 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 80,91,559 ~ 80 Lacs+ Ramlal IND 0 8th Pass 66 Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramlochan Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 3,36,37,164 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Seema Devi INC 0 Graduate 36 Rs 6,60,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Passi BJP 3 10th Pass 58 Rs 32,84,84,161 ~ 32 Crore+ / Rs 10,15,00,000 ~ 10 Crore+

Assembly election 2017 won by Saidpur Sc candidate of from Subhash Passi Uttar Pradesh. Saidpur (sc) Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Saidpur Sc candidate of from Subhash Uttar Pradesh. Saidpur (sc) Election Result 2012

saidpur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Subhash SP 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 22,10,57,031 ~ 22 Crore+ / Rs 22,00,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ Amerika BSP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 1,17,66,593 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,19,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Babaloo Ram ARVP 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 1,51,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bechan IND 0 10th Pass 0 Rs 5,72,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhonu Ram Sonkar QED 1 Graduate 47 Rs 20,83,318 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahatim RLM 0 Graduate 47 Rs 12,04,700 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Kumar AITC 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 84,000 ~ 84 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajiv Kiran INC 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 33,88,800 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 15,86,057 ~ 15 Lacs+ Rama Shankar Ram BJP 0 Doctorate 63 Rs 67,77,918 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Kumar IND 0 Literate 35 Rs 64,800 ~ 64 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Saidpur (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Saidpur (sc) Assembly is also given here..