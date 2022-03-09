Sahnewal (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sahnewal (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sahnewal Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SAD candidate Sharanjit Singh. The Sahnewal seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

sahnewal Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sharanjit Singh SAD 0 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 10,64,77,656 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 64,89,673 ~ 64 Lacs+ Dalip Singh IND 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 24,40,992 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Daljeet Singh IND 1 5th Pass 27 Rs 3,66,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurdeep Singh Kahlon IND 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 17,20,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harjot Singh Bains AAP 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 16,95,403 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagvir Singh Sada Punjab Party 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 5,45,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manbir Singh Grewal Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 9,44,200 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 6,588 ~ 6 Thou+ Nagender Kumar Hindustan Shakti Sena 0 5th Pass 38 Rs 38,297 ~ 38 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Randhir Singh Bahujan Sangharshh Dal 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 6,87,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satwinder Kaur INC 0 Graduate 46 Rs 8,50,16,353 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 31,57,520 ~ 31 Lacs+ Surinder Kumar BSP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 6,95,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Kumar JKNPP 0 Literate 35 Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sahnewal candidate of from Sharanjit Singh Dhillon Punjab. Sahnewal Election Result 2012

sahnewal Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sharanjit Singh Dhillon SAD 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 9,72,46,683 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,21,72,233 ~ 1 Crore+ Barjinder Singh NCP 0 Not Given 41 Rs 15,42,667 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 3,68,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Gurdeep Singh Kahlon IND 0 Not Given 0 Rs 32,96,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Inderjeet Singh Kasabad IND 2 12th Pass 51 Rs 4,32,22,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 34,00,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ Krishan Kumar Sharma IND 0 Others 35 Rs 65,000 ~ 65 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Labh Singh BSP 0 8th Pass 61 Rs 15,85,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Maninder Singh LJP 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 1,36,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Muhamad Maksood Ansari BHSVP 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 40,81,197 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nazar Singh Rayian SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 5th Pass 60 Rs 30,88,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parminder Singh RJD 0 Others 42 Rs 74,00,500 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Principal Jagdev Singh Garcha CPM 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 2,57,71,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ran Vijay Yadav Adarsh Jan Shakti Party 0 Not Given 27 Rs 4,67,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikram Singh Bajwa INC 0 Graduate 41 Rs 5,16,39,252 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 56,91,456 ~ 56 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

