Sahibabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sahibabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sahibabad Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Sharma. The Sahibabad seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Sahibabad ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Sahibabad candidate of from Sunil Kumar Sharma Uttar Pradesh. Sahibabad Election Result 2017

sahibabad Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sunil Kumar Sharma BJP 2 Post Graduate 54 Rs 1,04,01,609 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,25,431 ~ 16 Lacs+ Amarpal INC 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 24,24,48,764 ~ 24 Crore+ / Rs 1,27,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Anshu Mani Dhawan Sarvjan Samta Party 0 Graduate 42 Rs 33,64,610 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Jagdamba Prasad CPI(M) 1 10th Pass 50 Rs 24,73,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jalaluddin BSP 2 Literate 61 Rs 3,93,77,446 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Navneet Apni Zindgi Apna Dal 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 3,32,650 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Chand Swatantra Jantaraj Party 0 10th Pass 26 Rs 3,70,200 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajeev Sharma IND 0 Graduate 45 Rs 1,94,49,367 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 80,01,003 ~ 80 Lacs+ Rakesh IND 0 Graduate 40 Rs 2,25,161 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudhir Bhardwaj IND 3 Illiterate 52 Rs 1,78,12,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 50,00,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ Vikram Singh SHS 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 45,06,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sahibabad candidate of from Amarpal Uttar Pradesh. Sahibabad Election Result 2012

sahibabad Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amarpal BSP 1 12th Pass 44 Rs 20,57,39,539 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 11,30,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Anshu IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 6,79,28,000 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Bhupendra LJP 0 Not Given 40 Rs 1,55,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brij Mohan Tyagi IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 3,74,035 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Chandra Prakash HND 1 10th Pass 42 Rs 1,20,29,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 19,57,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ Harprasad Gupta IND 1 Post Graduate 68 Rs 34,89,46,182 ~ 34 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ibrahim RLM 1 8th Pass 49 Rs 1,55,30,600 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Aarif NCP 0 Literate 26 Rs 51,000 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Pawan Mavi JD(U) 1 Graduate 26 Rs 75,79,400 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 36,01,796 ~ 36 Lacs+ Prahalad Sharma SP 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 98,18,855 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajiv Kumar Sharma JKP 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 32,67,796 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 18,16,938 ~ 18 Lacs+ Ravindra Kumar PECP 0 Graduate 38 Rs 95,09,000 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 27,29,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ Salim NLP 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 25,35,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish Chandra Tyagi INC 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 19,32,79,000 ~ 19 Crore+ / Rs 23,06,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ Sunil Kumar Sharma BJP 2 Post Graduate 49 Rs 70,28,223 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 27,40,728 ~ 27 Lacs+ Tejpal Singh IND 2 12th Pass 34 Rs 34,20,790 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Sahibabad Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Sahibabad Assembly is also given here..