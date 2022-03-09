Sahaswan (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sahaswan (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sahaswan Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Omkar Singh. The Sahaswan seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Sahaswan ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

sahaswan Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Kumar AAP 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 10,80,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brajesh Yadav SP 1 12th Pass 43 Rs 8,08,25,637 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 12,74,446 ~ 12 Lacs+ Dhirendra Kumar Bhardwaj BJP 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 15,10,90,485 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 12,20,066 ~ 12 Lacs+ Kunal Singh Rashtriya Parivartan Dal 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 88,08,92,909 ~ 88 Crore+ / Rs 30,12,38,121 ~ 30 Crore+ Musarrat Ali BSP 1 10th Pass 50 Rs 7,78,17,512 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Nawab Jan Seva Sahayak Party 0 Literate 39 Rs 7,30,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pravesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 28 Rs 35,07,017 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajveer Singh INC 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 4,10,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar Sharma IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 3,82,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravendra Sharma IND 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 51,63,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Sahaswan candidate of from Omkar Singh Uttar Pradesh. Sahaswan Election Result 2017

sahaswan Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Omkar Singh SP 0 Graduate Professional 66 Rs 4,58,12,319 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar RLD 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 9,80,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arshad Ali BSP 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 9,84,60,013 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 52,65,747 ~ 52 Lacs+ Ashtosh Varshney BJP 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 1,65,98,583 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajpal Singh Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 2,62,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 38,000 ~ 38 Thou+ Riyasat Khan Bharatiya Bahujan Parivartan Party 0 Literate 60 Rs 1,23,72,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Umlesh Yadav Rashtriya Parivartan Dal 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 55,10,05,730 ~ 55 Crore+ / Rs 7,95,38,654 ~ 7 Crore+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sahaswan candidate of from Omkar Singh Uttar Pradesh. Sahaswan Election Result 2012

sahaswan Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Omkar Singh SP 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 1,16,68,443 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,71,767 ~ 1 Lacs+ Adil Sami Siddiqui AITC 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 36,72,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharam Yadav Alias Dp RPD 8 Graduate 58 Rs 42,72,30,394 ~ 42 Crore+ / Rs 7,92,51,614 ~ 7 Crore+ Gangdev JKP 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 14,09,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gudiya Devi ARVP 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 4,54,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mir Hadi Ali BSP 1 12th Pass 32 Rs 43,81,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mir Yusuf Ali Alias Munoo Mian RLM 0 Graduate Professional 69 Rs 2,85,81,102 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shakeel Alam BJP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 20,27,098 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Som Pal Singh JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 60,41,737 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Udaypal IND 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 94,96,100 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendra Kumar INC 2 12th Pass 58 Rs 2,97,67,425 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,22,825 ~ 10 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

