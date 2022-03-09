Sahaspur (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sahaspur (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sahaspur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sahdev Singh Pundir. The Sahaspur seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Sahaspur ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

sahaspur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amit Yadav SP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 99,70,000 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Aryendra Sharma INC 0 Graduate 55 Rs 3,39,09,020 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bharat Singh AAP 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 3,06,76,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,24,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Deveshwar K Bhatt IND 2 Graduate 61 Rs 5,59,88,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ganesh Prasad Kala UKD 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 1,20,11,700 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Kalpana Bisht IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 78,74,000 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamrudeen CPI(M) 0 12th Pass 65 Rs 2,75,25,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Lt Col Girish Chandra (Retired) Sainik Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 65 Rs 73,01,491 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 9,38,758 ~ 9 Lacs+ Ram Bachan Ram Jai Maha Bharath Party 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 3,02,62,897 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sahdev Singh Pundir BJP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 3,32,17,876 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 26,83,500 ~ 26 Lacs+ Yograj Singh BSP 3 8th Pass 46 Rs 18,24,279 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Sahaspur candidate of from Sahdev Singh Pundir Uttarakhand. Sahaspur Election Result 2017

sahaspur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sahdev Singh Pundir BJP 3 Graduate 49 Rs 1,90,25,009 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Adesh Kumar Sarv Vikas Party 0 Graduate 33 Rs 1,05,36,417 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 11,62,359 ~ 11 Lacs+ Aryendra Sharma IND 0 Graduate 51 Rs 5,92,53,307 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,08,94,790 ~ 2 Crore+ Chaitanya Anil SHS 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 1,11,83,589 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Gaurav Pundir IND 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 17,74,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 99,000 ~ 99 Thou+ Iltaf BSP 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 70,06,940 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Kishore Upadhaya INC 1 Doctorate 59 Rs 3,43,86,184 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 29,55,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ Laxmi Agarwal IND 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 3,01,77,378 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manju Singh RLD 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 67,61,500 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Omprakash Sharma IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 3,10,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prakash Joshi IND 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 81,00,000 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Vachan Ram IND 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 37,03,218 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Shashtri Pawan Maletha UKD 0 Graduate 48 Rs 57,68,691 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Prasad Devli CPI(M) 0 Graduate 64 Rs 62,45,063 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Assembly election 2012 won by Sahaspur candidate of from Sahdev Singh Pudir Uttarakhand. Sahaspur Election Result 2012

sahaspur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sahdev Singh Pudir BJP 1 Graduate 45 Rs 72,43,699 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 49,812 ~ 49 Thou+ Amit AITC 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 43,200 ~ 43 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Aryendra Sharma INC 0 Graduate 45 Rs 1,98,97,719 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,72,750 ~ 29 Lacs+ Babulal Gupta RLD 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 2,53,91,143 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 37,36,153 ~ 37 Lacs+ Bhoop Singh IND 0 Others 66 Rs 78,60,100 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Gulfam Ali SP 0 Others 44 Rs 1,05,53,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 23,50,924 ~ 23 Lacs+ Gulzar Ahmad IND 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 3,15,63,018 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 87,24,692 ~ 87 Lacs+ Inam Babu IND 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 11,05,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Irfan Khan JLKP 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 12,50,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 15,70,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Laxmi Agarwal IND 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 1,50,06,261 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,11,180 ~ 4 Lacs+ Pooja Subba GDP 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prakash Joshi UtRM 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 23,25,598 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh IND 1 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 3,12,200 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Bahadur Tamang IND 0 Others 52 Rs 22,54,387 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Riyaz Ahmed IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 18,37,100 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sahab Singh Pundir BSP 1 Post Graduate 36 Rs 1,14,28,389 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,71,740 ~ 5 Lacs+ Sansar Singh IND 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 5,36,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh IND 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 9,50,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 8,44,210 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Prasad Devali CPM 1 Graduate 59 Rs 33,72,042 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 53,996 ~ 53 Thou+ Shiv Raj IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 3,12,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Singh Negi IND 0 Graduate 43 Rs 45,000 ~ 45 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Zamil Hasan Muslim League Kerala State Committee 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 21,54,192 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

Sahaspur Constituency is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand state. Get all the latest updates and news from Sahaspur Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Sahaspur Assembly is also given here.