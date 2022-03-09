Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Saharanpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Masood Akhtar. The Saharanpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Saharanpur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Saharanpur candidate of from Masood Akhtar Uttar Pradesh. Saharanpur Election Result 2017

saharanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Masood Akhtar INC 0 Graduate 54 Rs 7,13,46,630 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 49,92,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ Amjad Lok Dal 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 4,52,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ayyub Hasan RLD 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 31,96,920 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Babloo Ambedkar Samaj Party 0 Graduate 30 Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagpal Singh BSP 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 2,11,26,970 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Manoj Kumar BJP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 3,54,51,105 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 38,28,901 ~ 38 Lacs+ Md.suleman Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 55 Rs 52,68,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 2,000 ~ 2 Thou+ Naushad Jan Adhikar Party 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 1,77,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pravesh Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 3,92,200 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saad Ali Khan IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 75,88,182 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 9,18,743 ~ 9 Lacs+ Sachin Kumar Bhartiya Tarak Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 35,300 ~ 35 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shabnur Begum IND 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 1,60,600 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikram IND 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 9,35,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Saharanpur candidate of from Jagpal Uttar Pradesh. Saharanpur Election Result 2012

saharanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jagpal BSP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 1,32,72,246 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,60,322 ~ 6 Lacs+ Abdul Sarfaraz Khan SP 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 3,33,44,231 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Akshya Kumar AITC 0 Graduate 27 Rs 39,98,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ashalata IND 0 Graduate 48 Rs 42,39,712 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Choudhry Abdul Wahid INC 3 Graduate 53 Rs 9,52,913 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Harpal Singh IND 1 Graduate 60 Rs 14,68,313 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahaveer Singh Saini IND 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 1,49,78,599 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,837 ~ 4 Thou+ Nand Lal Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 36,00,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pawan IND 0 5th Pass 32 Rs 2,01,200 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahul Bharti PECP 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 2,81,084 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar RLM 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 25,39,500 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saleem Ahmad NCP 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Satya Parkash RKSP 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 2,55,29,712 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Sharafat IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 1,36,608 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikram Singh BJP 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 2,47,93,548 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,65,000 ~ 6 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Saharanpur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.