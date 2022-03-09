scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Saharanpur assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Saharanpur |
Updated: March 9, 2022 7:15:06 pm
Saharanpur Election Result, Saharanpur Election Result 2022, Saharanpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Saharanpur Election Results 2022

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Saharanpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Masood Akhtar. The Saharanpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Saharanpur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

saharanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ajab Singh BSP 5 10th Pass 45 Rs 4,78,24,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 13,92,000 ~ 13 Lacs+
Ashu Malik SP 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 2,98,48,836 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 65,40,841 ~ 65 Lacs+
Jagpal Singh BJP 1 12th Pass 62 Rs 2,99,16,403 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,92,805 ~ 4 Lacs+
Lokesh Kumar IND 0 Literate 26 Rs 22,500 ~ 22 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Margoob All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 Graduate 45 Rs 58,71,137 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mewa Lal Bharatrashtra Democratic Party 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 91,12,412 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 4,85,962 ~ 4 Lacs+
Pinki Kumari IND 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 1,15,450 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Qurban Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate 56 Rs 2,59,03,604 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 32,00,000 ~ 32 Lacs+
Rajita IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 4,78,24,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 13,92,000 ~ 13 Lacs+
Riyasat Ali Aamjan Ekta Party 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 3,42,800 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sandeep Kumar INC 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 1,02,41,191 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Shabrej IND 0 Literate 28 Rs 43,000 ~ 43 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Vahid Ali Khan Log Party 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 1,16,959 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 49,720 ~ 49 Thou+
Yogesh Dahiya AAP 6 Graduate 52 Rs 35,98,54,000 ~ 35 Crore+ / Rs 15,95,477 ~ 15 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Saharanpur candidate of from Masood Akhtar Uttar Pradesh.

Saharanpur Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Masood Akhtar
INC

saharanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Masood Akhtar INC 0 Graduate 54 Rs 7,13,46,630 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 49,92,000 ~ 49 Lacs+
Amjad Lok Dal 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 4,52,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ayyub Hasan RLD 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 31,96,920 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Babloo Ambedkar Samaj Party 0 Graduate 30 Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Jagpal Singh BSP 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 2,11,26,970 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+
Manoj Kumar BJP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 3,54,51,105 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 38,28,901 ~ 38 Lacs+
Md.suleman Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 55 Rs 52,68,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 2,000 ~ 2 Thou+
Naushad Jan Adhikar Party 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 1,77,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Pravesh Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 3,92,200 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Saad Ali Khan IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 75,88,182 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 9,18,743 ~ 9 Lacs+
Sachin Kumar Bhartiya Tarak Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 35,300 ~ 35 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Shabnur Begum IND 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 1,60,600 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vikram IND 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 9,35,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Saharanpur candidate of from Jagpal Uttar Pradesh.

Saharanpur Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Jagpal
BSP

saharanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Jagpal BSP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 1,32,72,246 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,60,322 ~ 6 Lacs+
Abdul Sarfaraz Khan SP 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 3,33,44,231 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+
Akshya Kumar AITC 0 Graduate 27 Rs 39,98,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+
Ashalata IND 0 Graduate 48 Rs 42,39,712 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Choudhry Abdul Wahid INC 3 Graduate 53 Rs 9,52,913 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+
Harpal Singh IND 1 Graduate 60 Rs 14,68,313 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mahaveer Singh Saini IND 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 1,49,78,599 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,837 ~ 4 Thou+
Nand Lal Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 36,00,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Pawan IND 0 5th Pass 32 Rs 2,01,200 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rahul Bharti PECP 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 2,81,084 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rakesh Kumar RLM 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 25,39,500 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Saleem Ahmad NCP 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Satya Parkash RKSP 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 2,55,29,712 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Sharafat IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 1,36,608 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vikram Singh BJP 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 2,47,93,548 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,65,000 ~ 6 Lacs+
Jagpal BSP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 1,32,72,246 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,60,322 ~ 6 Lacs+
Abdul Sarfaraz Khan SP 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 3,33,44,231 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+
Akshya Kumar AITC 0 Graduate 27 Rs 39,98,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+
Ashalata IND 0 Graduate 48 Rs 42,39,712 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Choudhry Abdul Wahid INC 3 Graduate 53 Rs 9,52,913 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+
Harpal Singh IND 1 Graduate 60 Rs 14,68,313 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mahaveer Singh Saini IND 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 1,49,78,599 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,837 ~ 4 Thou+
Nand Lal Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 36,00,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Pawan IND 0 5th Pass 32 Rs 2,01,200 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rahul Bharti PECP 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 2,81,084 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rakesh Kumar RLM 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 25,39,500 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Saleem Ahmad NCP 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Satya Parkash RKSP 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 2,55,29,712 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Sharafat IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 1,36,608 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vikram Singh BJP 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 2,47,93,548 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,65,000 ~ 6 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Saharanpur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Saharanpur Assembly is also given here..

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement