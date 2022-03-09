Saharanpur Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Saharanpur Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

saharanpur nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sanjay Garg SP 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 7,49,37,760 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 33,06,700 ~ 33 Lacs+ Bharatraj Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 34 Rs 15,36,500 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhoora Malik RLD 0 Illiterate 40 Rs 21,59,951 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jainul Aabidien Proutist Bloc India 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 4,52,034 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd.mursleen IND 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 1,26,437 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Kumar BSP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 41,02,432 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajiv Gumber BJP 3 12th Pass 47 Rs 71,69,578 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ravinder Arora SHS 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 1,03,27,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Roshan Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shabanam IND 0 Literate 26 Rs 51,000 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Kumar Swatantra Jantaraj Party 0 Literate 44 Rs 51,000 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Kumar Gupta IND 0 8th Pass 62 Rs 76,000 ~ 76 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Talat Khan All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 5th Pass 58 Rs 8,90,60,259 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay Dhiman Ojaswi Party 0 Graduate 38 Rs 5,91,237 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Saharanpur Nagar candidate of from Raghav Lakhan Pal Uttar Pradesh. Saharanpur Nagar Election Result 2012

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

