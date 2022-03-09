Sahajanwa (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sahajanwa (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sahajanwa Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sheetal Pandey. The Sahajanwa seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Sahajanwa ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

sahajanwa Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Manoj Kumar Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 Graduate 39 Rs 45,56,406 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 8,47,617 ~ 8 Lacs+ Manoj Yadav INC 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 2,13,93,750 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 60,00,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ Pradeep Shukla BJP 0 Graduate 40 Rs 9,27,41,315 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,55,104 ~ 1 Lacs+ Prahalad Singh SHS 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 6,80,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prashant Ram Tripathi LJP 0 Graduate 30 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Dubey Bharatiya Apna Samaj Party 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 2,81,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Shukla IND 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 19,72,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramakant Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 52 Rs 27,69,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Sri Krishn Yadav IND 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 82,000 ~ 82 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudhir Singh BSP 26 10th Pass 36 Rs 2,85,15,689 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Surjeet Singh IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 9,89,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Anand Upadhyay AAP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 2,77,12,613 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Yashpal Singh Rawat SP 10 10th Pass 45 Rs 1,70,84,261 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 18,05,926 ~ 18 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Sahajanwa candidate of from Sheetal Pandey Uttar Pradesh. Sahajanwa Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sahajanwa candidate of from Rajendra Uttar Pradesh. Sahajanwa Election Result 2012

sahajanwa Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajendra BSP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 5,04,84,274 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 40,96,217 ~ 40 Lacs+ Arvind IND 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 33,31,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 1,04,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Arvind Kumar BUM 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 3,10,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashwani BJP 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 27,87,997 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Atul LJP 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 18,88,716 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhaskar Pati Tripathi IND 2 Literate 35 Rs 2,60,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Chetna Pandey IND 0 Doctorate 27 Rs 9,32,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Gautam NCP 0 Literate 27 Rs 1,22,676 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jawed Ahmad IND 0 Graduate 56 Rs 33,19,500 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahadev IND 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 4,76,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mithai Lal Gupt IND 0 10th Pass 63 Rs 22,22,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh BSP(K) 0 Graduate 42 Rs 65,000 ~ 65 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar Rana ASP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 97,000 ~ 97 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Chandra SSD 0 Graduate 52 Rs 12,700 ~ 12 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Sahai IND 0 Graduate 51 Rs 74,81,400 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 3,29,012 ~ 3 Lacs+ Ramesh RJPK 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 8,03,600 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 26,61,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh SP 1 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 1,41,31,332 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 71,00,000 ~ 71 Lacs+ Satya Prakash IND 0 Graduate 26 Rs 4,95,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Rana RLM 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 46,85,941 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 3,39,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Surendra BKD 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 5,92,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra PECP 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 2,10,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vishwa Vijay INC 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 21,94,631 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 1,14,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Yashpal Singh Rawat IND 9 10th Pass 35 Rs 1,39,30,383 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,45,565 ~ 5 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

