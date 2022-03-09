scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Sagri (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sagri (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Sagri assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Sagri |
March 9, 2022 8:09:46 pm
Sagri Election Results 2022

Sagri (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Sagri Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BSP candidate Bandana Singh. The Sagri seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Sagri ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

sagri Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Abhimanyu Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 49,20,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 3,20,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Amirchand Ramlakhan Yadav Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 12,30,90,000 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 41,00,000 ~ 41 Lacs+
Babulal Bharti IND 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 7,12,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Bandana Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 2,68,45,497 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Chandrika IND 0 Not Given 53 Rs 20,65,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Hriday Narayan Singh Patel SP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 16,46,16,030 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 2,57,58,000 ~ 2 Crore+
Ishrak IND 4 Literate 32 Rs 48,279 ~ 48 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Mukesh Rai AAP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 75,64,500 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 8,82,000 ~ 8 Lacs+
Nesar Peace Party 0 Literate 54 Rs 33,33,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Pankaj Maurya Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 32 Rs 2,97,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rana Khatoon INC 0 Post Graduate 68 Rs 47,24,162 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sahtu IND 0 5th Pass 54 Rs 1,29,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Virendra Yadav Aam Janta Party (India) 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 11,81,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Sagri candidate of from Bandana Singh Uttar Pradesh.

Sagri Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Bandana Singh
BSP

sagri Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Bandana Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 1,44,03,735 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ajay IND 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 1,61,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Anurag Yadav NCP 1 Post Graduate 35 Rs 8,40,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Awadhesh Pichhravarg Mahapanchayat Party 0 Graduate 32 Rs 4,77,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Daya Shankar Bhatt RLD 0 Graduate 60 Rs 5,29,250 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Devendra BJP 0 Others 57 Rs 1,56,70,396 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,62,641 ~ 1 Lacs+
Dhanesh Lok Dal 0 Graduate 38 Rs 17,81,500 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jairam SP 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 75,01,010 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Radheshyam Hamari Apni Party 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 1,10,55,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 34,00,000 ~ 34 Lacs+
Rajesh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 13,77,611 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ranjeet Apna Dal 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 13,95,587 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ritu Khare Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 67,68,258 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 11,21,109 ~ 11 Lacs+
Sanjay Rashtravyapi Janta Party 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 19,40,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+
Shri Kant CPI 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 2,33,471 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vijay Kumar Gond IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 4,92,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sagri candidate of from Abhay Narayan Uttar Pradesh.

Sagri Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Abhay Narayan
SP

sagri Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Abhay Narayan SP 2 Graduate 58 Rs 55,09,354 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 22,870 ~ 22 Thou+
Arvind Kumar Jaiswal INC 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 60,02,158 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Babulal Bharti RLM 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 3,52,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Bechu AD 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 4,60,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+
Dharmendra Kumar SSD 0 Graduate 29 Rs 1,71,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ghanshyam BJP 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 56,60,135 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Radheshyam Yadav RPI(A) 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 22,43,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Ramayan Ram CPI(ML)(L) 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 2,88,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Santosh BSP 0 Graduate 35 Rs 8,33,65,000 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Saraswati Rai IND 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 33,15,100 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 5,67,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Shahnawaz QED 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shambhunath Maurya LJP 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 1,72,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shankar JD(U) 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 96,55,670 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 6,78,342 ~ 6 Lacs+
Udham Singh RUC 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 14,22,018 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Sagri Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Sagri Assembly is also given here..

