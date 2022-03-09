Sagri (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sagri (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sagri Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BSP candidate Bandana Singh. The Sagri seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Sagri ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Sagri candidate of from Bandana Singh Uttar Pradesh. Sagri Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sagri candidate of from Abhay Narayan Uttar Pradesh. Sagri Election Result 2012

sagri Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abhay Narayan SP 2 Graduate 58 Rs 55,09,354 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 22,870 ~ 22 Thou+ Arvind Kumar Jaiswal INC 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 60,02,158 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Babulal Bharti RLM 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 3,52,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bechu AD 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 4,60,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Dharmendra Kumar SSD 0 Graduate 29 Rs 1,71,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ghanshyam BJP 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 56,60,135 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Radheshyam Yadav RPI(A) 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 22,43,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ramayan Ram CPI(ML)(L) 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 2,88,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh BSP 0 Graduate 35 Rs 8,33,65,000 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Saraswati Rai IND 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 33,15,100 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 5,67,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Shahnawaz QED 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shambhunath Maurya LJP 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 1,72,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shankar JD(U) 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 96,55,670 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 6,78,342 ~ 6 Lacs+ Udham Singh RUC 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 14,22,018 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Sagri Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Sagri Assembly is also given here..