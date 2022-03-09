Safipur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Safipur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Safipur (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Bamba Lal. The Safipur (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Safipur Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

safipur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bamba Lal BJP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 19,54,64,989 ~ 19 Crore+ / Rs 5,25,82,973 ~ 5 Crore+ Jeet Gyani AAP 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 71,82,015 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 11,95,701 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ Rajendra Kumar BSP 0 Graduate 30 Rs 1,25,46,666 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Raju Bahujan Mukti Party 0 5th Pass 65 Rs 7,70,200 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shankar Lal Gautam INC 0 Graduate 54 Rs 2,88,69,879 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Sudhir Kumar SP 1 Graduate 49 Rs 2,77,42,093 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Safipur (sc) Election Result 2017

safipur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bamba Lal BJP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 13,57,30,422 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Bablu Rawat RLD 0 8th Pass 26 Rs 51,000 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Baran BSP 1 Graduate 52 Rs 1,87,79,585 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Samar Prabhakar Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 48 Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudhir Kumar SP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 1,63,43,249 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 18,52,254 ~ 18 Lacs+ Suresh IND 0 Graduate 29 Rs 4,53,094 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh IND 0 5th Pass 43 Rs 11,42,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Swarit Chaudhary IND 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 1,42,10,804 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 77,46,993 ~ 77 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Safipur (sc) Election Result 2012

safipur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sudhir Kumar SP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 62,90,456 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 1,72,948 ~ 1 Lacs+ Arjun IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 6,90,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Baboolal IND 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 3,72,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ Guru Prasad IND 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manish Kumar INC 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 68,58,378 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Radhey Shyam BJP 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 48,58,060 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajeeva Ratan AITC 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 2,64,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

