BJP must consider expelling Sadhvi Pragya Thakur for Godse remark, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said the BJP must consider the expulsion of Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur from the party for describing Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as “patriot”.

Condemning the Malegaon blasts accused’s remarks, Kumar, the chief of BJP’s strong ally JD(U) made it clear that his party would not tolerate such statements.

“This is highly condemnable. We will not tolerate all these things (Thakur’s statement terming Godse as patriot). Bapu is the father of the nation and people will not like if anyone talks about Godse in this manner, ” the Chief Minister told reporters after casting his vote at a polling station near Raj Bhavan in Patna.

Responding to a query whether the saffron party should expel Thakur from the party, Kumar said that “it must be considered”.

He, however, added that “it is an internal matter of the BJP but so far as country or ideology is concerned, there is no question of tolerating such things”. He also said that it is entirely in the domain of party to give reaction or take action against such persons.

The JD(U) chief also told reporters that he never compromised over 3cs – “crime, corruption and communalism”.

Thakur kicked up a political storm after calling Godse a ‘deshbhakt’ last week. Facing flak from all quarters, she later apologised for her remarks.

The Bhopal BJP candidate’s remarks were also condemned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said that he will never forgive Thakur for insulting Gandhi by hailing his assassin. Thakur was later served a notice by the party which sought an explanation in this regard.

(With PTI inputs)