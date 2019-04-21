‘Proud of demolishing Babri Masjid’, says Sadhvi Pragya Thakur; gets another EC notice

In fresh trouble for Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, the Bhopal District Election Officer on Sunday issued a notice to the BJP candidate from Bhopal and sought an explanation over her remarks that she had supported the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992, news agency ANI reported.

The poll officer’s move came after Thakur, while speaking to news channel Aaj Tak (Video below: 00:41 – 01:32) on Saturday, said she has no regrets over the demolition of the Babri Masjid structure in Ayodhya and that she was “proud” of her decision.

“Why should I regret over the demolition of the structure? I am proud of it. A few unwanted elements were trying to enter Lord Ram’s temple, we had to remove them. I am proud of it. This has awakened the self-respect of our country. We will construct the Ram temple,” she told the channel.

Following this, the Bhopal poll officer issued the BJP leader a notice and sought an explanation within 24 hours.

Thakur was also served a notice on Saturday by the Election Commission for violating the model code of conduct over her comments about former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare. Thakur had said that she had cursed Karkare because he tortured her in custody and that the inauspicious period that began with her incarceration ended when terrorists killed Karkare. Following a national uproar, she retracted the comments and apologised for her remarks.

Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao said that the BJP candidate has been given a notice for violating the model code that prohibits use of language that promotes ill-will or hatred. Asked about the maximum punishment, he said the EC can at best register an FIR against her under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

EC sources indicated that Thakur could escape consequences of her statement because she has apologised for it, provided her written reply follows the same course. The notice has also been served on BJP’s Bhopal district chief for being the organiser of the event where the poll code was violated.