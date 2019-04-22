Court hearing Malegaon blast case found charges against Sadhvi Pragya Singh ‘fake’: Amit Shah

The court hearing the Malegaon blast case found that the charges against Sadhvi Pragya Singh were fake, BJP national president Amit Shah claimed on Monday.

“As far as Sadvhi Pragya is concerned, I want to say that a fake case was filed in the name of Hindu terror with the intention to show the country’s culture in bad light. The court hearing the case concluded that the charges were fake,” Shah said while addressing a press conference in Kolkata.

The National Investigation Agency, which took over the Malegaon blast case in 2011, had watered down the case against Sadhvi Pragya and others by dropping the charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The NIA special court granted Sadhvi Pragya bail but did not accept her exoneration, and ordered her to face trial under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Sadhvi Pragya was announced as the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal, triggering a wave of criticism from Opposition parties. She courted controversy last week with her remarks against Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare, who was killed in the line of duty during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. She claimed that Karkare died because she had cursed him “tera sarvanash hoga”.

Shah, who is in West Bengal to address BJP rallies, also said that Swami Aseemanand ji and others were wrongly accused in the Samjhauta Express blast case.

“The question is, where did Swami Aseemanand ji and the rest were wrongly accused in a fake case. Where are those behind the Samjhauta Express blast? Why were the ones caught earlier released?” he said.

The BJP president will be holding four BJP rallies today, with the first being held in Howrah.