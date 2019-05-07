Toggle Menu
Sadhvi Pragya is ‘Hindu terror accused’, ashamed she has been made candidate: Swara Bhaskarhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/sadhvi-pragya-is-hindu-terror-accused-ashamed-she-has-been-made-candidate-swara-bhaskar-5714023/

Sadhvi Pragya is ‘Hindu terror accused’, ashamed she has been made candidate: Swara Bhaskar

Referring to the allegations against the BJP candidate, Bhaskar said it was shameful that a terror accused has been made a candidate and it’s not an insignificant charge.

swara bhaskar, swara bhaskar on sadhvi pragya, sadhvi pragya, sadhvi pragya singh thakur, Digvijaya Singh, hindu terror, election news, elections 2019, lok sabha elections 2019
Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar (File)

Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar Monday backed Congress candidate for Bhopal Digvijaya Singh, saying he is a better candidate than BJP’s Pragya Thakur who she described as “a Hindu terror accused”.

“If Pragya Thakur calls herself a Hindu and if she is an accused in a terror case, then she is a Hindu terror accused. I am not scared of frauds and tricksters. I don’t think just by wearing saffron you get any special power,” she said at a media interaction in Bhopal, adding, “I am going to wear a saffron sari and I want you to call me Sadhvi Swara Bhaskar.”

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting

Disagreeing with the BJP’s choice of candidate, Bhaskar said it was a misuse of Hindu religion and faith. “I am a Hindu and I feel bad that my religion has been wrongly used,” she said. Referring to the allegations against the BJP candidate, she said it was shameful that a terror accused has been made a candidate and it’s not an insignificant charge.

When asked who is likely to make a better PM, she said Rahul Gandhi was a better choice because he talks about the constitution, unity, integrity and farmers.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Star shower on Haryana: BJP to go full throttle in last round of campaigning
2 Varun Gandhi live: Pakistan-Opp parallel and casteist slurs
3 Didn’t return calls as I don’t want to share stage with Modi: Mamata Banerjee