Sadhvi Pragya: Opposition insulted Hindutva, it will be one of our major poll issues

On the question of her being an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, Sadhvi said she got a clean chit from the court of law and whatever schemes were plotted against her have failed.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur thanked former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for inducting her in the party. (PTI)

Hours after formally joining the BJP and being declared the candidate from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur—who is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case—said on Wednesday that one of the issues she would focus on in her campaign will be the Opposition linking Hindutva with terrorism.

Speaking to reporters, Thakur said, “They (Opposition) insulted the Hindu dharma, the Sanatan dharma and Hindutva. They insulted the bhagwa (saffron flag). It will be one of our major issues in the coming elections.”

When asked about being an accused in the blast case, Thakur said she had got a clean chit from the court of law and all the schemes against her had failed. Six persons were killed and 101 were injured when an improvised explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off at Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

Dharma ki jai hogi, adharm ka nash hoga (The righteous will win and the sinners will be destroyed),” she said.

She also thanked former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for inducting her in the party. “I am grateful to Shivraj ji and other party leaders for including me in the BJP. I may not have any political experience but I will speak what has been done in the last 15 years. Whatever we will say, we will do it,” she told reporters.

Thakur will contest from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat after former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Chouhan and Uma Bharti declined to contest from the constituency. She will take on Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh.

Thakur is currently out on bail. Six persons were killed and 101 were injured when an improvised explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off at Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

In February, the Bombay High Court told the National Investigation Agency that it should make sure that all the hurdles in the form of several applications filed by the accused in the 2008 Malegaon case, are cleared and the trial is conducted smoothly.

