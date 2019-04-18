Praises now but many in MP BJP shied away from Sadhvi Pragya after Malegaon charge

While BJP leaders praised Pragya Singh Thakur on Wednesday, after naming her as candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, many in the then ruling party in Madhya Pradesh had, for all practical purposes, disowned her initially when she was first accused of involvement in terror in 2008.

When her name figured in the Malegaon case, not many BJP leaders in MP were ready to defend her until photographs of Singh with senior party leaders such as Rajnath Singh and then MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emerged.

After her arrest by MP Police in connection with Joshi’s murder case, Singh had levelled allegations against then CM Chouhan. On Wednesday, Chouhan said, “Saints like her are born for the nation. She was born for national security. She will win by a record margin.’’

Born in a family with modest means in Lahar tehsil of Bhind district, Pragya Singh, 49, had spent a lot of time away from home in Gwalior, Bhopal, Dewas, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Indore in the 1980s and 1990s. She moved to Surat, Gujarat, in early 2000s. A disciple of Swami Avdheshanand, she took sanyas while in Surat.

As a student, she drew attention early on with her oratorical skills. One of five siblings, she spent most of her life away from home. Her father, Chandrapal Singh, was an ayurved practitioner. Singh completed primary education from Lahar, and post-graduation in History from Jiwaji University, Gwalior. She also has a degree in Physical Education from the same university.

She was a member of Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Hindu Vahini and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) but never contested any students’ union election, although she was in-charge of students’ union polls as the “prant sangathan mantri” of the organisation from 1991 to 1997.

Her brother-in-law Bhagwan Jha told The Indian Express that Singh had earlier campaigned for the BJP in south Gujarat.

Earlier, the most vocal support for Singh had come from then state PWD Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was also the official spokesperson for the government. “The Prime Minister (Manmohan Singh) said he could not sleep when Dr Hanif was arrested in Australia a few months ago. Why is he not saying anything even when no evidence has yet been found against the Sadhvi,’’ Vijayvargiya had asked.

Bharatiya Janshakti, the party Uma Bharati had formed after being expelled from the BJP (she returned after five years in 2011), had also supported her and offered her ticket to contest from anywhere in MP. The party’s national secretary, Inder Prajapati, had said, “Pragya Singh is being framed, she is innocent.”

“She has always been a nationalist and possesses leadership qualities,’’ said advocate Pramod Saxena, one of her lawyers in NIA court in Bhopal.