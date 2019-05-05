Sadhus to campaign for Digvijaya Singh: Computer Baba

Hundreds of sadhus will troop to the Madhya Pradesh capital on May 7 to seek votes for Congress candidate for Bhopal seat Digvijaya Singh and campaign against BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur.

Making an announcement to this effect, Computer Baba aka Namdev Tyagi on Saturday said the former CM was a true Narmada Bhakt. “We are with those who undertook Narmada Parikrama and not those who were on jail yatra,” he said, referring to the 3300-sq km circumambulation of the Narmada by Singh and the years spent in jail by the BJP candidate.

Computer Baba said more than 7,000 sadhus from across India will camp in Bhopal for three days and undertake Hat Yog on May 7 followed by a road show. He said the sadhus belong to 13 akharas.

He told The Indian Express that he won’t call Pragya a sadhvi because she was accused of unlawful activities like blasts and murder. “She has no virtues of a saint. Also, she made an indecent comment against martyr Hemant Karkare,” he said, adding that the BJP fielded her because former BJP CMs Uma Bharati and Shivraj Singh Chouhan refused to contest.

Computer Baba was bestowed Minister of State status by the Chouhan government after appointing him on a panel to clean the Narmada and plant saplings along the river. Before Assembly elections, he had resigned calling Chouhan irreligious. He has been named on a panel by the Kamal Nath government.